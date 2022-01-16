2600 Castilla Isle

Located in the heart of one of Orlando’s most desirable neighborhoods, this 2019 built end-unit David Weekly townhome offers almost 1,900 SQFT of “like new” living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. A covered front porch welcomes you to the front door of this tastefully designed home. Upon entry and on the first floor a privately located bedroom and bathroom with access from both the bedroom and hallway. This room can be easily converted or used as a home office, playroom, or exercise space. As you ascend the hardwood stairwell to the second floor you notice the bright and open living areas with an abundance of natural light from surrounding windows. Towards the back of the townhome is a spacious kitchen with white stone countertops, stainless steel Profile appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large center island. The kitchen connects seamlessly to the dining area allowing easy entertaining and socializing. Adjacent to the dining area is a large living room with a door leading to a covered balcony, making the entire second floor the perfect place to relax and spend time with family, friends, and guests. A half bath is conveniently located on the second floor to accommodate the main living areas. The master-suite is on the third floor featuring a space utilizing barn door style entry to the generous master bathroom with a dual sink vanity, large garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. On the other side of this floor is the third bedroom, also with an en-suite bathroom. The first floor hallway leads to a connected two car garage. Enjoy urban living next to the sought after Mills-50 District, minutes from Lake Highland Preparatory School (K-12), close to Downtown, Ivanhoe Village and Thornton Park. Plenty of popular dining and entertainment destinations surround you in this impeccably maintained and amazingly located townhome.

