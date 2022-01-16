2600 Castilla Isle

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath "Cortina" floor plan is situated on an oversized corner lot. It’s open great room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Neutral tile is laid on a diagonal pattern throughout the main living areas. Porcelain Plank tiles in all bedrooms. The spacious master suite has a tray ceiling, a beautiful lake view and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen includes White shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, a pantry, and a breakfast cafe. The private backyard is surrounded by a fence, overlooks a lake and plenty of room for your custom pool. New A/C in 2018, 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Saturnia Lakes Clubhouse has been recently updated and offers many amenities and activities, resort pool, lap pool, kiddie pool, hot tub, saunas, fitness center, dance studio, billiards room, grand ball room, 4 Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, basketball court. HOA fees include landscaping, irrigation, clubhouse amenities, alarm monitoring, premium cable TV, High Speed Internet. Saturnia Lakes is one of Naples top gated single family communities in A rated schools close to beaches, I-75.
