ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2600 Castilla Isle

luxuryrealestate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperbly located in highly desirable guard house gated & security patrolled Seven Isles. This beautifully presented deep-water residence offers 75 ft of dockage (allows for 55 ft...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

56 Mayall Road

Perfectly situated in the heart of Warrendale, this 4 bedroom, center-entrance Colonial is a stone’s throw from FitzGerald Elementary, playground, ball field and spray park. Step inside to a lovely entry with closet big enough for coats and more. A spacious front to back living room brings in an abundance of natural light. French doors lead to a traditional dining room ideal for family gatherings. The updated kitchen features a breakfast bar, white cabinets, recessed lights, under-cab lights and walk-in pantry. A newer half bath completes this level. Upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms. Full bath with tub. Central A/C and hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd levels. Cozy family room in lower level plus a dedicated home office area finished with custom cabinetry, recessed lights and wall-to-wall carpet. Plenty of room for storage in unfinished side of basement along with washer, dryer and utility sink. Out the back door is a composite deck overlooking fenced yard plus garage.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Outstanding in Ocean Trail | 500 Ocean Trail Way #409

Find Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... This fully renovated corner unit features ocean views from every main living area and master bedroom, and you can enjoy the sunshine all day from the spacious balcony!. Ocean Trail is a Hidden Gem nestled between...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Classic Southern Home In Kiawah River Estates. Johns Island, Sc $1,108,000

Welcome to 4181 Haulover Drive. This spacious, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features heart pine floors throughout the first floor, wainscotting, crown moldings, with granite countertops and vanities. The heart of the home is the chef’s kitchen with a cozy adjacent sitting area, breakfast bay and pantry. There is ample outdoor space, with a Lowcountry front porch, and a screened porch and deck in the rear of the home overlooking the spectacular lagoons and fairway views. Property owners are also eligible to join the Governor’s Club at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Isle#Spa#Windows#Family Room#Housing List
luxuryrealestate.com

1735 Triangle Palm TER

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath "Cortina" floor plan is situated on an oversized corner lot. It’s open great room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Neutral tile is laid on a diagonal pattern throughout the main living areas. Porcelain Plank tiles in all bedrooms. The spacious master suite has a tray ceiling, a beautiful lake view and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen includes White shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, a pantry, and a breakfast cafe. The private backyard is surrounded by a fence, overlooks a lake and plenty of room for your custom pool. New A/C in 2018, 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Saturnia Lakes Clubhouse has been recently updated and offers many amenities and activities, resort pool, lap pool, kiddie pool, hot tub, saunas, fitness center, dance studio, billiards room, grand ball room, 4 Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, basketball court. HOA fees include landscaping, irrigation, clubhouse amenities, alarm monitoring, premium cable TV, High Speed Internet. Saturnia Lakes is one of Naples top gated single family communities in A rated schools close to beaches, I-75.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

1024 E MARKS STREET

Located in the heart of one of Orlando’s most desirable neighborhoods, this 2019 built end-unit David Weekly townhome offers almost 1,900 SQFT of “like new” living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. A covered front porch welcomes you to the front door of this tastefully designed home. Upon entry and on the first floor a privately located bedroom and bathroom with access from both the bedroom and hallway. This room can be easily converted or used as a home office, playroom, or exercise space. As you ascend the hardwood stairwell to the second floor you notice the bright and open living areas with an abundance of natural light from surrounding windows. Towards the back of the townhome is a spacious kitchen with white stone countertops, stainless steel Profile appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large center island. The kitchen connects seamlessly to the dining area allowing easy entertaining and socializing. Adjacent to the dining area is a large living room with a door leading to a covered balcony, making the entire second floor the perfect place to relax and spend time with family, friends, and guests. A half bath is conveniently located on the second floor to accommodate the main living areas. The master-suite is on the third floor featuring a space utilizing barn door style entry to the generous master bathroom with a dual sink vanity, large garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. On the other side of this floor is the third bedroom, also with an en-suite bathroom. The first floor hallway leads to a connected two car garage. Enjoy urban living next to the sought after Mills-50 District, minutes from Lake Highland Preparatory School (K-12), close to Downtown, Ivanhoe Village and Thornton Park. Plenty of popular dining and entertainment destinations surround you in this impeccably maintained and amazingly located townhome.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
luxuryrealestate.com

New On The Market Magnificent Waterfront Villa With Direct Access To The Sea

GENOA, ITALY - IB International Real Estate, a nationally recognized luxury real estate agency, is pleased to share with the network their latest acquisition: MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE SEA, ITALY. Address: Cipressa. Location: Liguria, Italy. List Price: POA. Agent: Eva Brunelli. MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Luxury Living in Downtown West Palm Beach!

City Place South Towers is located in downtown West Palm Beach within walking distance to the Kravitz Center, Restoration Hardware, Rosemary Square, & numerous fine dining restaurants, bars, & shopping. These downtown West Palm Beach condos span from 790-1770 square feet with open floor plans and stunning ocean views, city...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Art styles play into everything — even food — at Epcot’s youngest festival

Tomato soup in a Warhol-inspired soup can. Art deco-inspired Valrhona chocolate pyramids washed in muted orchid. Roasted bone marrow studded with mushrooms and mache lettuce, an edible window box. The food at Epcot’s youngest festival has evolved some since its debut in 2017, says Epcot International Festival of the Arts chef Kevin Downing. “We’ve tried to elevate the offerings. Push the ...
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

No housing for new Isles of Scilly doctor or pharmacist

A health centre in the Isles of Scilly says there is no accommodation for a new GP and a new pharmacist. The St Mary's Health Centre has recently recruited a new pharmacist to start in April, and is in the process of finding a new permanent GP. Dr Ann Caley...
ECONOMY
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Airbnb wants someone to live rent-free in Italy for a year

Running away to live in a beautiful Italian village might feel like an impossible pipe dream, but Airbnb is making it that bit more achievable for one lucky person.The home sharing platform is on the hunt for someone to live rent-free in a restored three-storey townhouse in Sicily for a whole year.The Italian heritage property is located in the rural town of Sambuca: population 6,000.Hitting headlines in recent years for being part of Italy’s famed €1 homes scheme, the hilltop commune is in the west side of the Italian island.However, Airbnb isn’t looking for someone who simply wants to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy