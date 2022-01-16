Darke County residents report loud boom; Authorities say nothing of concern

Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

DARKE COUNTY — Residents of Darke County from Greenville, Versailles, Arcanum and more reported hearing a “loud boom” Saturday night causing some alarm.

Darke County dispatch said they were unable to locate anything related to the sound that would be a cause for concern.

Dispatch said if it was something they should be concerned about, they would have been informed of it at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group