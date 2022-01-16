ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Darke County residents report loud boom; Authorities say nothing of concern

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFYQi_0dmzv0e900
Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

DARKE COUNTY — Residents of Darke County from Greenville, Versailles, Arcanum and more reported hearing a “loud boom” Saturday night causing some alarm.

Darke County dispatch said they were unable to locate anything related to the sound that would be a cause for concern.

Dispatch said if it was something they should be concerned about, they would have been informed of it at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

1 woman taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Clayton

CLAYTON — One woman was taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire in Clayton Friday morning. Montgomery County Regional dispatch tells us crews were sent to the 7200 block of Taywood Road on the report of a fire around 1:22 a.m. Initial reports indicated a woman was trapped...
CLAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews on scene with house fire in New Paris

NEW PARIS — Crews are on the scene of a reported house fire in New Paris. According to initial reports, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-story house fire on the 300 block of West Main Street around 4:30 a.m. >>1 woman taken to hospital after...
NEW PARIS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
57K+
Followers
82K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy