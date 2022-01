The Gophers men's basketball team is back from a COVID-19 pause and expects to play Saturday against Rutgers at Williams Arena, coach Ben Johnson said Friday. "As of right now, we're preparing, we're prepping and expecting to play tomorrow," Johnson said. "Literally guys, it's hour to hour. If somebody comes in and they feel fine in the morning and they don't feel fine in the afternoon, and you wake up and have to test that's just how things go."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO