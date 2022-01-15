ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer....

Urogenital Microbiota:Potentially Important Determinant of PD-L1 Expression in Male Patients with Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

BMC Microbiol. 2022 Jan 4;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12866-021-02407-8. BACKGROUND: Urogenital microbiota may be associated with the recurrence of bladder cancer, but the underlying mechanism remains unclear. The notion that microbiota can upregulate PD-L1 expression in certain epithelial tumors to promote immune escape has been demonstrated. Thus, we hypothesized that the urogenital microbiota may be involved in the recurrence and progression of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) by upregulating the PD-L1 expression. To test this hypothesis, we investigated the relationship between urogenital microbial community and PD-L1 expression in male patients with NMIBC.
The Evolution of Therapy Sequencing in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Daniel Petrylak, MD: It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field develops over the next several years. This is going to be a challenge for clinicians because we do have the FDA approval of nivolumab as adjuvant therapy for 1 year in those patients who’ve undergone cystectomy. T2 disease or higher for those patients who’ve had neoadjuvant chemotherapy, for T3 or higher for non-neoadjuvant patients who want to receive cystectomy. Predominantly platinum ineligible patients. But now you’re going to see checkpoint therapy moved up into the earlier stage of disease. So the question is going to be, are we going to use the same maintenance therapy when these patients become metastatic or if they become metastatic? And then that really shifts your whole treatment paradigm in terms of, can we re-induce a patient with a checkpoint after a certain period of time? What’s your experience been in other tumors with rechallenging with checkpoints? There’s not a lot of experience in bladder cancer.
Malignant Central Nervous System Lymphoma after Radical Total Cystectomy : A Diagnostic Challenge

Hinyokika Kiyo. 2021 Dec;67(12):539-542. doi: 10.14989/ActaUrolJap_67_12_539. We report a case of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in an 81-year-old man who had undergone radical cystectomy with an ileal conduit urostomy due to a diagnosis of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The postoperative diagnosis was invasive urothelial carcinoma (pT2bN1M0, stage IV). Gemcitabine-cisplatin therapy was provided as adjuvant chemotherapy, and there was no recurrence during follow-up. Four years after surgery, he visited the emergency department because of weakness of the lower extremities and stuttering. He was found to have a parietal lobe mass on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and hospitalized with suspicion of brain metastasis. Despite examination by a neurosurgeon, it was not possible to make a clinical diagnosis, and the patient gradually deteriorated and died 21 days later. The pathology results were diagnostic of PCNSL.
Dietary patterns and risk of bladder cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

BMC Public Health. 2022 Jan 11;22(1):73. doi: 10.1186/s12889-022-12516-2. BACKGROUND: Several studies have investigated the relationship between dietary patterns and the risk of bladder cancer (BC) in different regions including Europe, the United States, and Asia, with no conclusive evidence. A meta-analysis was undertaken to integrate the most recent information on the relationship between a data-driven Western diet (WD), the Mediterranean diet (MD), and dietary-inflammatory-index (DII) and the risk of BC.
Identification of a Novel PPAR Signature for Predicting Prognosis, Immune Microenvironment, and Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer

PPAR Res. 2021 Dec 30;2021:7056506. doi: 10.1155/2021/7056506. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence has confirmed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) played a crucial role in the development and progression of bladder cancer (BLCA). The purpose of this study is to comprehensively investigate the function and prognostic value of PPAR-targeted genes in BLCA.
Optimizing Nutritional Status in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy: A Systematic Scoping Review

Bladder Cancer. 2021;7(4):449-461. doi: 10.3233/blc-200428. Epub 2021 Dec 13. BACKGROUND: Nutrition is a modifiable risk factor for patients undergoing multimodal oncologic interventions and plays a major supportive role in the setting of bladder cancer. For patients undergoing radical cystectomy (RC), malnutrition is associated with increased postoperative complications and mortality. OBJECTIVES:...
A non-invasive method to detect and monitor bladder cancer

With a high rate of recurrence, bladder cancer is both common and among the most expensive cancers per patient to monitor and to treat, due to frequent, costly optical bladder examinations and tumor resections. Although cancer is found in less than 10% of these optical bladder examinations, this test is currently the only clinically approved test. The test is invasive and may have side effects, which is why only 40% of patients comply with these procedures. This low level of compliance adds to the mortality of this cancer.
Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
Annexin A1 promotes the progression of bladder cancer via regulating EGFR signaling pathway

Cancer Cell Int. 2022 Jan 6;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02427-4. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) is one of the most common malignancies worldwide. One of the main reasons for the unsatisfactory management of BLCA is the complex molecular biological mechanism. Annexin A1 (ANXA1), a Ca2+-regulated phospholipid-binding protein, has been demonstrated to be implicated in the progression and prognosis of many cancers. However, the expression pattern, biological function and mechanism of ANXA1 in BLCA remain unclear.
Co-expression of cancer-testis antigens of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 is associated with tumor aggressiveness in patients with bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 12;12(1):599. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04510-2. Melanoma antigen gene (MAGE)-A6 and MAGE-A11 are two of the most cancer-testis antigens overexpressed in various types of cancers. However, the clinical and prognosis value of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 co-expression in the pathophysiology of the bladder is unknown. Three studies were selected from GEO databases in order to introduce the common genes that are involved in bladder cancer. Then immunohistochemical analysis for staining pattern and clinicopathological significance of suggested markers, MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11, were performed in 199 and 213 paraffin-embedded bladder cancer with long adjacent normal tissues, respectively. A significant and positive correlation was found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic expressions of MAGE-A6 as well as expression of cytoplasmic MAGE-A11 with histological grade, PT stage, lamina propria invasion, and LP/ muscularis (L/M) involvement (all of the p-values in terms of H-score were < 0.0001). Additionally, significant differences were found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic MAGE-A6/MAGE-A11 phenotypes with tumor size (P = 0.007, P = 0.043, respectively), different histological grades, PT stage, LP involvement, and L/M involvement (all of the p-values for both phenotypes were < 0.0001). The current study added the value of these novel markers to the bladder cancer clinical settlement that might be considered as an admirable target for immunotherapy.
Sociodemographic Disparities in Access to Chemotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00248-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.017. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate sociodemographic disparities in access to neoadjuvant (NAC) and adjuvant (AC) chemotherapy in the United States and their effect on survival. METHODS: The National Cancer Database was used to identify all patients from 2004...
Recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy with mitomycin C (HIVEC) versus BCG in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results of the HIVEC-HR randomized clinical trial

World J Urol. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03928-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to compare the outcomes of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) patients treated with BCG vs recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) with mitomycin C (MMC). METHODS: A pilot phase II randomized clinical...
Gupta and Participants Review Later-Line Therapy in Bladder Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Shilpa Gupta, MD, discussed new options for late-line therapies including FGFR inhibitors in patients with bladder cancer. TEJWANI: We have been using enfortumab vedotin-ejfv [Padcev] for third-line [therapy at my institution]. Enfortumab has a good response rate and after failing cisplatin and an...
The emerging roles of exosomal long non-coding RNAs in bladder cancer

J Cell Mol Med. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17152. Online ahead of print. Extracellular vesicles (EVs), especially exosomes, have been reported to play essential roles as extracellular messengers by transporting goods in various diseases, while their potential roles in bladder cancer (BC) still remain to be further studied. BC exhibits a high degree of chemoresistance and metastatic ability, which may be affected by cancer-derived exosomes that carry proteins, lipids and RNA. To date, the most studied exosomal molecular cargo is long non-coding RNA (lncRNA). Although there is increasing interest in its role and function, there is relatively little knowledge about it compared with other RNA transcripts. Nevertheless, in the past ten years, we have witnessed increasing interest in the role and function of lncRNA. For example, lncRNAs have been studied as potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of BC. They may play a role as a therapeutic target in precision medicine, but they may also be directly involved in the characteristics of tumour progression, such as metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition and drug resistance. Cancer cells are on chemotherapy acting. The function of lncRNA in various cancer exosomes has not yet been determined. In this review, we summarize the current studies about the prominent roles of exosomal lncRNAs in genome integrity, BC progression and carcinogenic features.
Germline HOXB13 mutation p.G84E do not confer an increased bladder or kidney cancer risk in polish population

Hered Cancer Clin Pract. 2022 Jan 4;20(1):1. doi: 10.1186/s13053-021-00208-8. INTRODUCTION: The role of HOXB13 in bladder and renal tumorigenesis is unclear. Our goal was to determine the prevalence of HOXB13 p.G84E mutation in bladder and kidney cancer patients from Poland. MATERIALS AND METHODS: 1418 patients with bladder cancer and 813...
Significant co-expression of putative cancer stem cell markers, EpCAM and CD166, correlates with tumor stage and invasive behavior in colorectal cancer

World J Surg Oncol. 2022 Jan 11;20(1):15. doi: 10.1186/s12957-021-02469-y. BACKGROUND: The crucial oncogenic role of cancer stem cells (CSCs) in tumor maintenance, progression, drug resistance, and relapse has been clarified in different cancers, particularly in colorectal cancer (CRC). The current study was conducted to evaluate the co-expression pattern and clinical significance of epithelial cell adhesion molecules (EpCAM) and activated leukocyte cell adhesion (CD166 or ALCAM) in CRC patients.
Curcumin May Prevent Basement Membrane Disassembly by Matrix Metalloproteinases and Progression of the Bladder Cancer

Nutrients. 2021 Dec 23;14(1):32. doi: 10.3390/nu14010032. Authors present a review of crucial mechanisms contributing to the invasion of the basement membrane (BM) of the urothelium by cancer cells and to the progression of bladder cancer (BC). The breeching of the urothelial BM, facilitated by an aberrant activation of matrix metalloproteinases (MMP) is particularly perilous. Inhibition of activation of these proteinases constitutes a logic opportunity to restrain progression. Because of limited efficacy of current therapeutic methods, the search for the development of alternative approaches constitutes “the hot spot” of modern oncology. Recent studies revealed significant anticancer potential of natural phytochemicals. Especially, curcumin has emerged as a one of the most promising phytochemicals and showed its efficacy in several human malignancies. Therefore, this article addresses experimental and clinical data indicating multi-directional inhibitory effect of curcumin on the growth of bladder cancer. We particularly concentrate on the mechanisms, by which curcumin inhibits the MMP’s activities, thereby securing BM integrity and alleviating the eventual cancer invasion into the bladder muscles. Authors review the recently accumulating data, that curcumin constitutes a potent factor contributing to the more effective treatment of the bladder cancer.
Alteration in glycolytic/cholesterogenic gene expression is associated with bladder cancer prognosis and immune cell infiltration

BMC Cancer. 2022 Jan 3;22(1):2. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09064-0. BACKGROUND: Oncogenic metabolic reprogramming contributes to tumor growth and immune evasion. The intertumoral metabolic heterogeneity and interaction of distinct metabolic pathways may determine patient outcomes. In this study, we aim to determine the clinical and immunological significance of metabolic subtypes according to the expression levels of genes related to glycolysis and cholesterol-synthesis in bladder cancer (BCa).
Association of Recommended and Non-Recommended Food Score and Risk of Bladder Cancer: A Case-Control Study

Nutr Cancer. 2022 Jan 12:1-8. doi: 10.1080/01635581.2021.2004172. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is the ninth most common cancer in the world. Dietary patterns and diet quality could reduce exposure to carcinogenic factors postulated to increase the risk of BC. The main objective of this study was to investigate the associations of Recommended Food Score (RFS) and Non-Recommended Food Score (n-RFS) with the risk of BC among Iranian adults.
Patient derived models of bladder cancer enrich the signal of the tumor cell transcriptome facilitating the analysis of the tumor cell compartment

Am J Clin Exp Urol. 2021 Dec 15;9(6):416-434. eCollection 2021. The evolving paradigm of the molecular classification of bladder cancer requires models that represent the classifications with less heterogeneity. Robust transcriptome based molecular classifications are essential to address tumor heterogeneity. Patient derived models (PDMs) are a powerful preclinical tool to study specific tumor compartments. We tested if the consensus molecular subtype analysis was applicable to PDMs and evaluated the tumor compartment each model represents. PDMs derived from surgical specimens were established as xenografts (PDX), organoids (PDO), and spheroids (PDS). The surgical specimens and PDMs were molecularly characterized by RNA sequencing. PDMs that were established in immune deficient mice or in vitro significantly downregulated transcripts related to the immune and stromal compartments compared to the surgical specimens. However, PDMs upregulate a patient-specific bladder cancer cell signal which allowed for analysis of cancer cell pathways independent of the tumor microenvironment. Based on transcriptomic signatures, PDMs are more similar to their surgical specimen than the model type; indicating that the PDMs retained unique features of the tumor from which the PDM was derived. When comparing models, PDX models were the most similar to the surgical specimen, while PDO and PDS models were most similar to each other. When the consensus molecular subtype classification system was applied to both the surgical samples and the three PDMs, good concordance was found between all samples indicating that this system of classification can be applied to PDO and PDS models. PDMs reduce tumor heterogeneity and allow analysis of tumor cells while maintaining the gene expression profile representative of the original tumor.
