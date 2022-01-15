Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

J Cell Mol Med. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17152. Online ahead of print. Extracellular vesicles (EVs), especially exosomes, have been reported to play essential roles as extracellular messengers by transporting goods in various diseases, while their potential roles in bladder cancer (BC) still remain to be further studied. BC exhibits a high degree of chemoresistance and metastatic ability, which may be affected by cancer-derived exosomes that carry proteins, lipids and RNA. To date, the most studied exosomal molecular cargo is long non-coding RNA (lncRNA). Although there is increasing interest in its role and function, there is relatively little knowledge about it compared with other RNA transcripts. Nevertheless, in the past ten years, we have witnessed increasing interest in the role and function of lncRNA. For example, lncRNAs have been studied as potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of BC. They may play a role as a therapeutic target in precision medicine, but they may also be directly involved in the characteristics of tumour progression, such as metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition and drug resistance. Cancer cells are on chemotherapy acting. The function of lncRNA in various cancer exosomes has not yet been determined. In this review, we summarize the current studies about the prominent roles of exosomal lncRNAs in genome integrity, BC progression and carcinogenic features.

