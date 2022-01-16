ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIT falls to Arizona State, 5-1

 5 days ago
RIT freshman forward Carter Wilkie notched a third-period short-handed goal, but it was visiting Arizona State riding a four-goal second period to a 5-1 victory, Saturday at the Gene Polisseni Center.

RIT limited Arizona State to a power play goal with 10:46 on the clock in the first period, but allowed a goal 56 seconds into the second to start the decisive run which yielded a 5-0 lead with 8:38 left in the period.

RIT was whistled for a roughing penalty in the opening minutes of the third period, but junior forward Andrew Rinaldi grabbed a loose puck and beat the Sun Devil defense back for a one-on-one attempt with goalie Ben Kraws. Kraws sticked Rinaldi’s attempt aside, but Wilkie was there to clean up a short rebound with 15:39 on the clock.

GAME NOTES:

Despite the loss, RIT finished the non-conference portion of the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-4-0 record, tying the highest single-season win total in the Division-I era. It was also the third-consecutive season finishing with a .500 record in non-league games after finishing 2-2-1 last year and 4-4-0 in 2019-20.

Wilkie scored a point for the fourth-consecutive game. Also logging the Tigers’ lone goal during Friday’s 2-1 setback to ASU, he entered the week ranked 15th in goals and 16 in points among the nation’s first-year players.

Arizona State entered the weekend ranked 13th nationally averaging 3.52 goals per game.

Senior defenseman Dan Willett played his 149th game, sitting one appearance away from the top-five in Division I-era program history. Senior forward Jake Hamacher also made his 148th appearance in a Tiger sweater.

RIT hosts Atlantic Hockey-rival Niagara this coming Friday January 21 at 7:05 p.m.

