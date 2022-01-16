RIT falls to Arizona State, 5-1

RIT freshman forward Carter Wilkie notched a third-period short-handed goal, but it was visiting Arizona State riding a four-goal second period to a 5-1 victory, Saturday at the Gene Polisseni Center.

RIT limited Arizona State to a power play goal with 10:46 on the clock in the first period, but allowed a goal 56 seconds into the second to start the decisive run which yielded a 5-0 lead with 8:38 left in the period.

RIT was whistled for a roughing penalty in the opening minutes of the third period, but junior forward Andrew Rinaldi grabbed a loose puck and beat the Sun Devil defense back for a one-on-one attempt with goalie Ben Kraws. Kraws sticked Rinaldi’s attempt aside, but Wilkie was there to clean up a short rebound with 15:39 on the clock.

GAME NOTES:

Despite the loss, RIT finished the non-conference portion of the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-4-0 record, tying the highest single-season win total in the Division-I era. It was also the third-consecutive season finishing with a .500 record in non-league games after finishing 2-2-1 last year and 4-4-0 in 2019-20.

Wilkie scored a point for the fourth-consecutive game. Also logging the Tigers’ lone goal during Friday’s 2-1 setback to ASU, he entered the week ranked 15th in goals and 16 in points among the nation’s first-year players.

Arizona State entered the weekend ranked 13th nationally averaging 3.52 goals per game.

Senior defenseman Dan Willett played his 149th game, sitting one appearance away from the top-five in Division I-era program history. Senior forward Jake Hamacher also made his 148th appearance in a Tiger sweater.

RIT hosts Atlantic Hockey-rival Niagara this coming Friday January 21 at 7:05 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).