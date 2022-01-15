ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Circ_0000658 knockdown inhibits epithelial-mesenchymal transition in bladder cancer via miR-498-induced HMGA2 downregulation

J Exp Clin Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 14;41(1):22. doi: 10.1186/s13046-021-02175-3. BACKGROUND: Epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) has been associated with the angiogenesis and oncogenic phenotypes of multiple malignant tumors including bladder cancer (BCa). Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are recognized as crucial regulators in the EMT. This study aims to illustrate the possible role of...

miR-200a-3p facilitates bladder cancer cell proliferation by targeting the A20 gene

BACKGROUND: MicroRNAs (miRs) are endogenous, single-stranded, noncoding RNAs that are involved in various physiological processes, and the development and the progression of various types of cancer. Specifically, the role of miR-200a-3p has been implicated in various types of cancer in contributing to a diverse array of cancer types has been previously reported. The present study aimed to investigate the expression levels of miR-200a-3p in human bladder cancer, as well as its potential role in disease pathogenesis.
Annexin A1 promotes the progression of bladder cancer via regulating EGFR signaling pathway

Cancer Cell Int. 2022 Jan 6;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02427-4. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) is one of the most common malignancies worldwide. One of the main reasons for the unsatisfactory management of BLCA is the complex molecular biological mechanism. Annexin A1 (ANXA1), a Ca2+-regulated phospholipid-binding protein, has been demonstrated to be implicated in the progression and prognosis of many cancers. However, the expression pattern, biological function and mechanism of ANXA1 in BLCA remain unclear.
Curcumin May Prevent Basement Membrane Disassembly by Matrix Metalloproteinases and Progression of the Bladder Cancer

Nutrients. 2021 Dec 23;14(1):32. doi: 10.3390/nu14010032. Authors present a review of crucial mechanisms contributing to the invasion of the basement membrane (BM) of the urothelium by cancer cells and to the progression of bladder cancer (BC). The breeching of the urothelial BM, facilitated by an aberrant activation of matrix metalloproteinases (MMP) is particularly perilous. Inhibition of activation of these proteinases constitutes a logic opportunity to restrain progression. Because of limited efficacy of current therapeutic methods, the search for the development of alternative approaches constitutes “the hot spot” of modern oncology. Recent studies revealed significant anticancer potential of natural phytochemicals. Especially, curcumin has emerged as a one of the most promising phytochemicals and showed its efficacy in several human malignancies. Therefore, this article addresses experimental and clinical data indicating multi-directional inhibitory effect of curcumin on the growth of bladder cancer. We particularly concentrate on the mechanisms, by which curcumin inhibits the MMP’s activities, thereby securing BM integrity and alleviating the eventual cancer invasion into the bladder muscles. Authors review the recently accumulating data, that curcumin constitutes a potent factor contributing to the more effective treatment of the bladder cancer.
The emerging roles of exosomal long non-coding RNAs in bladder cancer

J Cell Mol Med. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17152. Online ahead of print. Extracellular vesicles (EVs), especially exosomes, have been reported to play essential roles as extracellular messengers by transporting goods in various diseases, while their potential roles in bladder cancer (BC) still remain to be further studied. BC exhibits a high degree of chemoresistance and metastatic ability, which may be affected by cancer-derived exosomes that carry proteins, lipids and RNA. To date, the most studied exosomal molecular cargo is long non-coding RNA (lncRNA). Although there is increasing interest in its role and function, there is relatively little knowledge about it compared with other RNA transcripts. Nevertheless, in the past ten years, we have witnessed increasing interest in the role and function of lncRNA. For example, lncRNAs have been studied as potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of BC. They may play a role as a therapeutic target in precision medicine, but they may also be directly involved in the characteristics of tumour progression, such as metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition and drug resistance. Cancer cells are on chemotherapy acting. The function of lncRNA in various cancer exosomes has not yet been determined. In this review, we summarize the current studies about the prominent roles of exosomal lncRNAs in genome integrity, BC progression and carcinogenic features.
Human umbilical cord blood mesenchymal stem cells-derived exosomal microRNA-503-3p inhibits progression of human endometrial cancer cells through downregulating MEST

Endometrial cancer (EC) is a group of epithelial malignant tumors that occur in the endometrium. The specific pathogenesis is not revealed, hence, the goal of this study was to investigate the influence of human umbilical cord blood mesenchymal stem cells (hUMSCs)-derived exosomal microRNA-503-3p (miR-503-3p) on human EC cells by mediating mesoderm-specific transcript (MEST). The binding relationship between MiR-503-3p and MEST was searched. HUMSCs were collected and exosomes (Exos) were isolated and identified. Human EC cell lines HEC-1B and RL95-2 were transfected with elevated miR-503-3p or silenced MEST vector or co-cultured with Exos to figure their roles in biological functions of EC cells. The in vitro effect of miR-503-3p, MEST, and Exos on EC cells was further verified in vivo. MEST was a target of miR-503-3p. Overexpression of miR-503-3p or reduction of MEST suppressed the biological functions of EC cells. Enhanced MEST expression mitigated the role of upregulated miR-503-3p on the growth of EC cells. HUMSCs-derived Exos suppressed EC cell growth, upregulated miR-503-3p-modified HUMSCs-derived Exos had a more obvious inhibitory effect on EC cell growth. The anti-tumor effect of elevated miR-503-3p, silenced MEST, and HUMSCs-derived Exos were verified in nude mice. This study highlights that hUMSCs-derived exosomal miR-503-3p inhibits EC development by suppressing MEST, which is of great benefit to EC therapy.
Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
A non-invasive method to detect and monitor bladder cancer

With a high rate of recurrence, bladder cancer is both common and among the most expensive cancers per patient to monitor and to treat, due to frequent, costly optical bladder examinations and tumor resections. Although cancer is found in less than 10% of these optical bladder examinations, this test is currently the only clinically approved test. The test is invasive and may have side effects, which is why only 40% of patients comply with these procedures. This low level of compliance adds to the mortality of this cancer.
A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
Single-cell RNA-seq recognized the initiator of epithelial ovarian cancer recurrence

Epithelial ovarian cancers (EOCs) are sensitive to chemotherapy but will ultimately relapse and develop drug resistance. The origin of EOC recurrence has been elusive due to intra-tumor heterogeneity. Here we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) in 13,369 cells from primary, untreated peritoneal metastasis, and relapse tumors. We used time-resolved analysis to chart the developmental sequence of cells from the metastatic tumors, then traced the earliest replanting cells back to the primary tumors. We discovered seven distinct subpopulations in primary tumors where the CYR61+ "stress" subpopulation was identified as the relapse-initiators. Furthermore, a subpopulation of RGS5+ cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) was found to strongly support tumor metastasis. The combined CYR61/RGS5 expression scores significantly correlated with the relapse-free-survival of EOC patients and can be used as predictors of EOC recurrence. Our study provides insights into the mechanism of EOC recurrence and presents CYR61+ relapse-initiating cells as potential therapeutic targets to prevent EOC relapse.
ERα inhibits mesenchymal and amoeboidal movement of liver cancer cell via Gα12

Int J Cancer. 2022 Jan 12. doi: 10.1002/ijc.33929. Online ahead of print. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the second most common cancer worldwide, demonstrating aggressiveness and mortality more frequently in men than in women. Despite reports regarding the inhibitory ability of estrogen receptor alpha (ERα, ESR1) in certain cancer progression, targets and the basis of underlying gender disparity in HCC worsening remain elusive. Here, we report the ability of ERα to transcriptionally inhibit G protein subunit alpha 12 (Gα12) responsible for HCC worsening. First, using human samples and public database, the expression of ERα and Gα12 in HCC was examined. Then, quantitative real-time PCR, chromatin immunoprecipitation-assay, luciferase assay, and immunoblottings of liver cancer cell lines confirmed the inhibitory ability of ERα on Gα12 and HCC progression. Gα12 promoted mesenchymal characteristics and amoeboidal movement, which was antagonized by ERα overexpression. Additionally, we found microRNA-141 and -200a as downstream targets of the Gα12 signaling axis for cancer malignancy regulation under the control of ERα. As for in-depth mechanism, PTP4A1 was found to be directly inhibited by microRNA-141 and -200a. Moreover, we found the inhibitory effect of ERα on amoeboidal movement by analyzing the morphology and blebbing of liver cancer cells and the active form of MLC levels. The identified targets and ESR1 levels are inversely correlated in human specimens, as well as with sex-biased survival rates of HCC patients. Collectively, ERα-dependent repression of Gα12 and consequent changes in the Gα12 signaling may explain the gender disparity in HCC, providing pharmacological clues for the control of metastatic HCC. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Long non-coding RNA ACTA2-AS1 inhibits the cisplatin resistance of non-small cell lung cancer cells through inhibiting autophagy by suppressing TSC2

Cell Cycle. 2022 Jan 5:1-11. doi: 10.1080/15384101.2021.2020433. Online ahead of print. Long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) ACTA2-AS1 has been reported to play an important role in the progression of multiple human malignancies. The article aims to explore the role of ACTA2-AS1 on the cisplatin resistance of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). RT-qPCR was performed to investigate the expression of ACTA2-AS1 in cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell lines. Western blot was used to investigate the effects of ACTA2-AS1 on autophagy-related protein expression. RIP assay and RNA pull down were used to analyze the combination of ACTA2-AS1 and enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), and CHIP was used to analyze the combination of tuberous sclerosis complex-2 (TSC2) gene promoter and Lys-27 of histone H3 (H3K27me3). In this study, ACTA2-AS1 was downregulated in cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell lines. ACTA2-AS1 negatively regulated the cell viability and positively regulated the cell apoptosis of cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell lines. Furthermore, our results demonstrated that ACTA2-AS1 promoted cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cells apoptosis through inhibiting autophagy. The regulation of ACTA2-AS1 to the cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell autophagy was reversed by TSC2 increasing. Importantly, our results displayed that ACTA2-AS1 bound with EZH2, and TSC2 gene promoter combined with H3k27me3. The inhibition of ACTA2-AS1 to TSC2 expression was recused by EZH2 silencing. In conclusion, ACTA2-AS1 inhibited the cisplatin resistances of NSCLC cell lines through suppressing TSC2 expressing by recruiting EZH2 to TSC2 gene promoter.
Arsenic activates STAT3 signaling during the transformation of the human bronchial epithelial cells

Toxicol Appl Pharmacol. 2022 Jan 11:115884. doi: 10.1016/j.taap.2022.115884. Online ahead of print. Arsenic (As3+), a metalloid abundant in environment, is classified as a group I carcinogen associated with several common human cancers, including cancers in lung, skin, bladder, liver, and prostate (Wei et al., 2019). The mechanisms of As3+-induced carcinogenesis had been extensively studied, and different mechanisms might be involved in different types of cancer (Wei et al., 2019). Recent studies showed that exposure to a high dose of arsenic is able to induce lung cancer. Meanwhile, prolonged exposure to a low concentration of arsenic can increase the risk of lung cancer also (Liao et al., 2009; Fernández et al., 2012). Emerging evidence indicated that prolonged exposure to arsenic promotes malignant transformation and some of the transformed cells have cancer-stem-like properties (Ngalame et al., 2014). In the present report, we revealed that exposure to As3+ for short time period inhibited tyrosine-705 phosphorylation of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (pSTAT3Y705) and induced Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-1 (SHP-1) in bronchial epithelial cell line, BEAS-2B. In addition, we found that long term exposure of the cells to As3+ activates phosphorylation of STAT3 at serine 727 (pSTAT3S727) as well as pSTAT3Y705. Moreover, As3+ is able to induce the expression of miRNA-21 (miR-21) and decrease the expression of PDCD4. Taken together, our data suggest that activation of STAT3 and induction of miR-21 are important contributing factors to the reduced expression of PDCD4, which may play significant role in As3+-induced transformation of BEAS-2B cells.
Urogenital Microbiota:Potentially Important Determinant of PD-L1 Expression in Male Patients with Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

BMC Microbiol. 2022 Jan 4;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12866-021-02407-8. BACKGROUND: Urogenital microbiota may be associated with the recurrence of bladder cancer, but the underlying mechanism remains unclear. The notion that microbiota can upregulate PD-L1 expression in certain epithelial tumors to promote immune escape has been demonstrated. Thus, we hypothesized that the urogenital microbiota may be involved in the recurrence and progression of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) by upregulating the PD-L1 expression. To test this hypothesis, we investigated the relationship between urogenital microbial community and PD-L1 expression in male patients with NMIBC.
Lidocaine exerts anticancer activity in bladder cancer by targeting isoprenylcysteine carboxylmethyltransferase (ICMT)

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Nov;10(11):4219-4230. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-893. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors among humans and has a high mortality. Clinically, lidocaine is the most commonly used local anesthetic, which can inhibit the proliferation of bladder cancer cells; however, its downstream specific molecular mechanisms are unclear.
Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
MRNA Profiling Involved in Triggering of STAT1 with Regulatory Involvement of IRF7, PTPRF, and miR-145p in Patients Suffering from Gall Bladder Carcinoma

J Healthc Eng. 2022 Jan 7;2022:1770643. doi: 10.1155/2022/1770643. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: Gall Bladder Cancer (GBC) is a type of extremely malignant tumor, which has high incidences of mortality. There is rare information about its mechanisms of invasion and gene expression regulations. microRNA-155 (miR-155) has mostly been reported to be over expressed in cases of solid tumors and hematopoietic malignancies. In this study, we have investigated the role and clinical significance of miR-155 in a Chinese population suffering from GBC and compared the results with nonneoplastic inflammation.
In vitro assessment of intra-operative and post-operative environment in reducing bladder cancer recurrence

Urinary bladder cancer is a common cancer worldwide. Currently, the modality of treating and monitoring bladder cancer is wide. Nonetheless, the high recurrence rate of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer after surgical resection is still unsatisfactory. Hereby, our study demonstrated whether the intra-operative and post-operative environments will affect bladder cancer recurrence utilizing in vitro cell line model. Bladder cancer cell lines were submerged in four different irrigating fluids for assessing their tumorigenic properties. Our results showed that sterile water performed the best in terms of the magnitude of cytotoxicity to cell lines. Besides, we also investigated cytotoxic effects of the four irrigating agents as well as mitomycin C (MMC) in normothermic and hyperthermic conditions. We observed that sterile water and MMC had an increased cytotoxic effect to bladder cancer cell lines in hyperthermic conditions. Altogether, our results could be translated into clinical practice in the future by manipulating the intra-operative and post-operative conditions in order to lower the chance of residual cancer cells reimplant onto the bladder, which in turns, reducing the recurrence rate of bladder cancers.
Identification of a Novel PPAR Signature for Predicting Prognosis, Immune Microenvironment, and Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer

PPAR Res. 2021 Dec 30;2021:7056506. doi: 10.1155/2021/7056506. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence has confirmed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) played a crucial role in the development and progression of bladder cancer (BLCA). The purpose of this study is to comprehensively investigate the function and prognostic value of PPAR-targeted genes in BLCA.
Gene network profiling in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 15:S1078-1439(21)00484-1. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Determining meta-analysis of transcriptional profiling of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) through Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) datasets has not been investigated. This study aims to define gene expression profiles in MIBC and to identify potential candidate genes and pathways.
