Some residents who live in Poughkeepsie and other parts of Dutchess County have never even been to these places or they just simply forget about them all together. The Hudson Valley region of New York is geographically unique. One of the things that make it different than the other other regions is its vastness. The region has so many large cities and towns spread very far a part from each other. Most of us share the common belief that Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Rockland, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester are the counties that make up the Hudson Valley.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO