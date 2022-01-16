ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

January 15, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update

WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive states are under States of Emergency as historic storm continues to move eastward. Up to 14.3" snow fell in Iowa, 9.5" in Illinois & 8" in Missouri. Meanwhile, up to 10" has been reported in Arkansas & 1.5" has fallen in northeastern Texas. Snow will work eastward with...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Wyoming News

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Great Blizzard of 1873

It paralyzed the region & left it completely snowbound for days. The great blizzard of 1873 struck the area January 23-24, paralyzing the area & ranking up there with one of the great snowstorms in weather history for our area. This, after a severe, historic blizzard in the Plains January...
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Some Of The Coldest Air Of Season Arrived Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps. In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida. As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: January 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 36°. Winds SSW→W 12-18 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with blowing dust. High of 73°. Winds W 25-30 MPH, gusts 40+ MPH. Mild temperatures and a partly to mostly cloudy sky will stick around the South Plains this evening through […]
LUBBOCK, TX

