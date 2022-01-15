ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Shows of North American Leg of World Tour Due to Slow Recovery From Spasms

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeline Dion's been forced to cancel the remaining shows in the North American leg of her "Courage" world tour due to a slow recovery from "severe and persistent muscle spasms." The 53-year-old singer announced the devastating news Saturday on her website, saying shows previously rescheduled for March 9 to...

