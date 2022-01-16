ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kevin Durant to undergo MRI after exiting with knee sprain

 5 days ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant exited Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a knee sprain. Durant will undergo an MRI on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant suffered the injury midway through the second quarter after the...

