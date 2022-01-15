ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Agreement between serum estimates of glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and a reference standard of radioisotopic GFR in children with cancer

Pediatr Radiol. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s00247-021-05261-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Accurate assessment of renal function is important in the care of children with cancer because renal function has implications for anti-tumor medication dosing and eligibility for clinical trials. OBJECTIVE: To characterize agreement between serum estimates of glomerular...

