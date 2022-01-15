ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Contemporary Trends of Systemic Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Intravesical Chemotherapy in Patients With Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinomas Undergoing Minimally Invasive or Open Radical Nephroureterectomy: Analysis of US Claims on Perioperative Outcomes and Health Care Costs

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 3 days ago

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00243-3. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: New evidence indicates that minimally invasive surgery (MIS) (laparoscopic or robotic-assisted [LNU, RANU]) reaches oncologic equivalence compared with Open Radical Nephroureterectomy (ORNU) for high-risk upper-tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC). Recently, European Association of Urology (EAU) Guidelines suggested implementing neoadjuvant...

Study: Cemiplimab More Cost-effective Than Chemotherapy for Some Patients With NSCLC

An analysis concluded that cemiplimab may be more cost-effective than chemotherapy as first-line treatment for some US patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the United States, cemiplimab serves as a cost-effective option for first-line treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who are at least 50% programmed cell death receptor ligand-1 (PD-L1) positive, according to an analysis published in Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
Disparities in Cancer Specific and Overall Survival Outcomes in African Americans with Renal Cell Carcinoma: Analysis from the International Marker Consortium for Renal Cancer (INMARC)

Urology. 2022 Jan 4:S0090-4295(21)01200-0. doi: 10.1016/j.urology.2021.12.022. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To investigate association of African-American race and survival in Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). METHODS: We queried the International Marker Consortium for Renal Cancer (INMARC) database for patients who underwent partial or radical (RN) nephrectomy. The cohort was divided into...
CANCER
Lung Function Impacts Outcome in Patients With Hematological Malignancies Undergoing Auto-HSCT

Abnormalities in lung function appear to influence outcomes in patients with hematological malignancies undergoing autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT), according to research published in Blood Advances. According to the authors, organ dysfunction prior to high-dose chemotherapy followed by auto-HSCT in patients with hematological malignancies has not been well studied,...
CANCER
Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
#Chemotherapy#Adjuvant#Carcinoma#Clin Genitourin Cancer#S1558 7673#Ornu#Utuc#Nac#Mis#Intravesical#Pic
Robotic vs laparoscopic nephroureterectomy for upper tract urothelial carcinoma: a multicenter propensity-score matched pair “tetrafecta” analysis (ROBUUST collaborative group)

J Endourol. 2022 Jan 12. doi: 10.1089/end.2021.0587. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the outcomes of robotic radical nephroureterectomy (RRNU) and laparoscopic radical nephroureterectomy (LRNU) within a large multi-institutional worldwide dataset. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The ROBotic surgery for Upper tract Urothelial cancer STudy (ROBUUST) includes data from 17 centers...
HEALTH
PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab with gemcitabine as a neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28591. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028591. RATIONALE: Routine neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prior to radical surgery is curative. With the increase in cancer immunotherapy, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has been used as an important complement to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma. Toripalimab is a recombinant, humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against programmed cell death protein 1 and received the first global approval for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in China on December 17, 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
Evidence or Prejudice? Critical Re-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials Comparing Overall Survival After Cisplatin Versus Carboplatin-Based Regimens in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00251-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.017. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: For many years EAU guidelines have recommended the use of cisplatin-based regimens over carboplatin for treatment of advanced urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC) in eligible patients. The claim of an overall survival (OS) benefit is based on (a meta-analysis of) 2 RCTs totalling 190 patients, of which one study has methodological flaws. These studies warrant secondary analysis to substantiate the evidence for an OS benefit of cisplatin- versus carboplatin-based regimens.
CANCER
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
CANCER
Optimizing Nutritional Status in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy: A Systematic Scoping Review

Bladder Cancer. 2021;7(4):449-461. doi: 10.3233/blc-200428. Epub 2021 Dec 13. BACKGROUND: Nutrition is a modifiable risk factor for patients undergoing multimodal oncologic interventions and plays a major supportive role in the setting of bladder cancer. For patients undergoing radical cystectomy (RC), malnutrition is associated with increased postoperative complications and mortality. OBJECTIVES:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Disparities in Utilization and Outcomes of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Gastric Cancer Surgery in the United States

Ann Surg Oncol. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-11193-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study investigated national implementation patterns and perioperative outcomes of minimally invasive gastrectomy (MIG) in gastric cancer surgery in the United States. METHODS: The National Inpatient Sample (NIS) was queried for patients who underwent elective gastrectomy for...
CANCER
Exploiting protein family and protein network data to identify novel drug targets for bladder cancer

Oncotarget. 2022 Jan 12;13:105-117. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28175. eCollection 2022. Bladder cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer and yet there are limited small molecule targeted therapies. Here, we present a computational platform to identify new potential targets for bladder cancer therapy. Our method initially exploited a set of known driver genes for bladder cancer combined with predicted bladder cancer genes from mutationally enriched protein domain families. We enriched this initial set of genes using protein network data to identify a comprehensive set of 323 putative bladder cancer targets. Pathway and cancer hallmarks analyses highlighted putative mechanisms in agreement with those previously reported for this cancer and revealed protein network modules highly enriched in potential drivers likely to be good targets for targeted therapies. 21 of our potential drug targets are targeted by FDA approved drugs for other diseases – some of them are known drivers or are already being targeted for bladder cancer (FGFR3, ERBB3, HDAC3, EGFR). A further 4 potential drug targets were identified by inheriting drug mappings across our in-house CATH domain functional families (FunFams). Our FunFam data also allowed us to identify drug targets in families that are less prone to side effects i.e., where structurally similar protein domain relatives are less dispersed across the human protein network. We provide information on our novel potential cancer driver genes, together with information on pathways, network modules and hallmarks associated with the predicted and known bladder cancer drivers and we highlight those drivers we predict to be likely drug targets.
CANCER
Increased relative risk of delayed hemorrhage in patients taking anticoagulant/antiplatelet medications with concurrent aspirin therapy: implications for clinical practice based on 3-year retrospective analysis in a large health system

Emerg Radiol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s10140-021-02003-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The incidence of delayed posttraumatic intracranial hemorrhage (DH) in patients on anticoagulant (AC) and antiplatelet (AP) medications, especially with concurrent aspirin therapy, is not well established, with studies reporting disparate results with between 1-10% risk of DH and 0-3% mortality. The purpose of this 3-year retrospective study is to evaluate the true risk of DH in patients on AP/AC medications with or without concurrent aspirin therapy.
SCIENCE
Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
CANCER
Sociodemographic Disparities in Access to Chemotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00248-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.017. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate sociodemographic disparities in access to neoadjuvant (NAC) and adjuvant (AC) chemotherapy in the United States and their effect on survival. METHODS: The National Cancer Database was used to identify all patients from 2004...
CANCER
Impact of Maintenance Therapy on Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: Maintenance therapy is something I’ve been investigating with the team I work in for 13 or 14 years. When I first started [investigating] metastatic urothelial cancer, it was apparent that chemotherapy was great at getting control of the disease, but the problem was the cancer grew back quickly. And when it grows back we know it’s pretty fatal quite quickly. Thus, the question really was, “Could we maintain that control?” That’s the principle of maintenance therapy, maintaining the control achieved by chemotherapy. Chemotherapy buys you time with metastatic urothelial cancer. Essentially, when you give chemotherapy, particularly the first 3 cycles, most patients get some control of disease. In that control it means you’ve got maybe 8 to 10 weeks before the cancer is going to start growing back again and causing problems.
CANCER
TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
CANCER
Risk to chemotherapy patient from healthy cat is small

My neighbor is battling cancer for the third time. The medical personnel she sees when she goes for her chemotherapy treatments are urging her to get rid of her two cats. They claim the cats are a danger to her health. Wearing gloves and a mask while cleaning litter boxes will not help. Why? What do the cats have that can hurt someone going through chemotherapy? – S.C.
CANCER
The COVID-19 pandemic highlights opportunities to improve hepatocellular carcinoma screening and diagnosis in a national health system: COVID-19 and HCC screening and diagnosis

Am J Gastroenterol. 2021 Dec 29. doi: 10.14309/ajg.0000000000001615. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: We evaluated the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on HCC screening and diagnosis among patients with cirrhosis in the Veterans Health Administration. METHODS: Rates and predictors of screening and diagnosis were reviewed 9/1/2019-2/29/2020 (“pre-COVID-19”,N=94,612) and 4/1/2020-9/30/2020 (“post-COVID-19”,N=88,073)....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upregulation of IFNɣ-mediated chemokines dominate the immune transcriptome of muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 13;12(1):716. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04678-7. Tumor inflammation is prognostically significant in high-grade muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). However, the underlying mechanisms remain elusive. To identify inflammation-associated immune gene expression patterns, we performed transcriptomic profiling of 40 MIBC archival tumors using the NanoString nCounter Human v.1.1 PanCancer Panel. Findings were validated using the TCGA MIBC dataset. Unsupervised and supervised clustering identified a distinctive immune-related gene expression profile for inflammation, characterized by significant upregulation of 149 genes, particularly chemokines, a subset of which also had potential prognostic utility. Some of the most enriched biological processes were lymphocyte activation and proliferation, leukocyte adhesion and migration, antigen processing and presentation and cellular response to IFN-γ. Upregulation of numerous IFN-γ-inducible chemokines, class II MHC molecules and immune checkpoint genes was detected as part of the complex immune response to MIBC. Further, B-cell markers linked to tertiary lymphoid structures were upregulated, which in turn is predictive of tumor response to immunotherapy and favorable outcome. Our findings of both an overall activated immune profıle and immunosuppressive microenvironment provide novel insights into the complex immune milieu of MIBC with inflammation and supports its clinical significance for predicting prognosis and immunotherapeutic responsiveness, which warrants further investigation. This may open novel opportunities to identify mechanisms for developing new immunotherapeutic strategies.
CANCER

