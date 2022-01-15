Capability of intravoxel incoherent motion and diffusion tensor imaging to detect early kidney injury in type 2 diabetes

One of the important themes in my book Brain Maker had to do with the role of our gut bacteria in metabolism. In the book, I reviewed the research that related changes in the gut bacteria to risk for diabetes, and beyond that, there were even the beginnings of research looking at how therapeutically changing the gut bacteria could bring about better blood sugar control in diabetic patients. Over the years since that book was published, there has been an ever increasing amount of research solidifying our understanding of this important relationship.

