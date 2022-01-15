ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capability of intravoxel incoherent motion and diffusion tensor imaging to detect early kidney injury in type 2 diabetes

Eur Radiol. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s00330-021-08415-6. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To prospectively investigate the capability of intravoxel incoherent motion (IVIM) and conventional diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) to identify early kidney function injury in type 2 diabetes. METHODS: Forty-one diabetes patients (normoalbuminuria: n = 27; microalbuminuria: n =...

