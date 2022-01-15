ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stockholm CREAtinine Measurements (SCREAM) project: Fostering improvements in chronic kidney disease care

J Intern Med. 2022 Jan 13. doi: 10.1111/joim.13418. Online ahead of print. SCREAM (Stockholm CREAtinine Measurements project) was initiated in 2010 in collaboration with the healthcare provider of Stockholm County healthcare to quantify potential medication errors, estimate the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and to illustrate the value of incorporating...

#Chronic Kidney Disease#Stockholm#Creatinine#Ckd
