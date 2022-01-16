ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Unhinged homeless man Simon Martial admits to deadly Times Square subway shove, declares himself ‘God’

By Steven Vago and
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

An unhinged homeless man admitted to shoving an Asian woman into an oncoming subway train in Times Square as he was marched out of a Midtown Manhattan police station to face a judge Saturday night.

“Go f— yourself,” Simon Martial, 61, yelled at reporters as he was escorted out of the Midtown South precinct wearing a white Tyvek suit, a cloth mask, slippers and a jacket.

When asked if he had killed Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old Upper West Side resident, Martial copped to the ghastly attack, and claimed he was “God.”

“Yeah because I’m God. Yes I did. I’m God, I can do it,” Martial shouted to a gaggle of reporters, adding “she stole my f—ing jacket, that’s why,” when asked about his motive.

The victim was waiting on the N/Q/R/W platform at 9:40 a.m. when the suspect shoved her onto the tracks as a southbound R train barreled into the station, officials said.

“This incident was unprovoked and the victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an afternoon press conference.

Martial had initially approached another woman, who was not Asian, in the station, but the woman became alarmed and moved away, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEITk_0dmzsnnQ00
Simon Martial cursed at reporters and said he was “God” after allegedly pushing Michelle Alyssa Go onto subway tracks to her death.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCKy8_0dmzsnnQ00
Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting on the southbound platform when she was shoved onto the Q train tracks and hit.

“She feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train,” Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox of the NYPD Detective Bureau said. “As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”

Martial then took a train to Canal Street, where he turned himself in to transit officers 13 minutes after the attack, police said.

Unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans soared in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic amid anti-Chinese political rhetoric, and were up 368 percent in 2021, according to police data.

Many of the crimes occurred in the subway system, which city and state officials recently pledged to fill with expanded police presence and social service teams to combat rising crime and help shift homeless people living underground into shelters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p711f_0dmzsnnQ00
Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed in front of a subway train in Times Square. Go was 40 years old.

“We had a robust plan for this station today. We had six officers assigned to it. There were two officers on the southbound platform to the southern end when this incident occurred,” Assistant NYPD Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said.

“Unfortunately these incidents do occur. They’re rare but this one is very harrowing and disturbing,” she said.

Community leaders said that even if Saturday’s fatal attack was not motivated by racial hatred, it added to a sense of palpable fear among Asian-Americans.

“This is horrifying. It’s a horrible attack on yet another one of our citizens,” said Wai Wah Chin, charter president of the Chinese-American Citizen’s Alliance of Greater New York. “This has to stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPFH4_0dmzsnnQ00
The attacked appeared to be random and unprovoked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C03uy_0dmzsnnQ00
Wai Wah Chin, charter president of the Chinese-American Citizen’s Alliance of Greater New York, called out the act and stated that hate crimes against Asian Americans need to stop.

Some advocates said they also feared that hate criminals were emboldened by more forgiving law enforcement policies, including the state’s bail reform law and new lenient sentencing guidelines implemented by new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“People are afraid because we know [Bragg] is going to let violent criminals go free and Asians around the city will be the victims,” said Phil Wong, 55, a Queens businessman and political activist.

Bragg told reporters Saturday afternoon that New Yorkers would not have to worry about Martial — an ex-con who was released from state prison last year after a two-year stint for robbery — getting set free to allegedly kill again. He was charged with murder Saturday night, police said.

“He’s been on medication for over 20 years and in and out of mental hospitals in New York,” a woman who identified herself as Martial’s sister, Josette, told The Post.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
ABC News

Cher, Rob Thomas, Adam Lambert and more pay tribute to Meat Loaf

The music world is mourning the death of "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf. His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
The Associated Press

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
MIAMI, FL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy