Adams: Patrols looking after Jewish communities amid Texas hostage situation

NEW YORK — Due to a hostage situation in Texas, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said patrols were monitoring “Jewish locations” Saturday night.

“We are closely monitoring the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas and we’re praying for a peaceful and safe conclusion,” Adams wrote in a tweet. “Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city tonight.”

Officials in Suffolk County also addressed the crisis. The Suffolk County Police Department said it was patrolling religious buildings, including synagogues, even though there were “no credible threats.”

A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue, where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue, a law enforcement official said. The New York rabbi then called 911 .

Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said. There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

