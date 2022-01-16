ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams: Patrols looking after Jewish communities amid Texas hostage situation

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLdLp_0dmzsAZD00

NEW YORK — Due to a hostage situation in Texas, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said patrols were monitoring “Jewish locations” Saturday night.

“We are closely monitoring the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas and we’re praying for a peaceful and safe conclusion,” Adams wrote in a tweet. “Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city tonight.”

Officials in Suffolk County also addressed the crisis. The Suffolk County Police Department said it was patrolling religious buildings, including synagogues, even though there were “no credible threats.”

A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue, where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue, a law enforcement official said. The New York rabbi then called 911 .

Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said. There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

3 sought after man shot to death in his Washington Heights lobby: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of three men they were looking for in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Washington Heights last Sunday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a residential building on West 176th Street and arrived to find a 44-year-old man unconscious […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

BK woman arrested after spitting on boy, making anti-Jewish statements

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn – Police arrested a woman a week after she allegedly spit on and harassed young children in Brooklyn last week. Christina Darling was arrested Friday morning and faces charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. Authorities said the 21-year-old woman approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Dallas, TX
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Adams, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
PIX11

Mayor Adams calls for end to gun violence amid surge in violent crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams responded to a senseless shooting where an 11-month-old baby girl was caught in the crossfire, calling the city’s increased gun violence “an abandonment on all levels of government.” The mayor said the NYPD can’t tackle the rise in violence alone. “I do ask you to call your [elected […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

CT official charged with murder in fatal shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A public official in Connecticut was charged with murder Thursday after a man was shot to death Thursday inside a home she owns. Ellen Wink was being held on a $1 million, police said. It was not immediately clear if the 61-year-old has hired an attorney. Wink is the city’s deputy […]
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Nypd#Synagogues#Fbi#Jewish#Pakistani#U S Army#Rabbi#The Associated Press
PIX11

Officer, 16-year-old suspect both shot by same bullet in the Bronx: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An officer and 16-year-old suspect were both shot by the same bullet on Tuesday night, police told PIX11 News. None of the officers at the scene near Lorillard Place and Third Avenue fired a gun, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Six officers had approached the suspect, who was part of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced in 2019 shooting of girlfriend in Queens apartment

QUEENS (PIX11) – A woman continues to struggle with physical and psychological injuries after her former boyfriend shot her in her Queens apartment three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Vernon Jeffers, 44, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by five years’ post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges in November, according […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Neighbor’s doorbell video shows moment Bronx building explodes

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Video footage captured from across the street shows the exact moment one house in a close-knit Bronx community exploded. After about 50 seconds of calm, the building blows up unexpectedly, startling a nearby dog and setting off car alarms as smoke rises from the home. The massive blast Tuesday morning sparked […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

See it: Video shows gunman in shooting that injured Bronx baby

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Video surveillance shows the gunman who fired shots in the Bronx, leaving a baby girl injured Wednesday night. Surveillance footage obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a busy street firing shots. He was chasing after someone.  The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run: E-bike rider struck by SUV that fled scene

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A cyclist was hospitalized in critical condition early Friday in Brooklyn after being struck by an SUV that fled the scene, according to the NYPD. Police said the man in his 30s was riding an electric bike around 1 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle near the intersection […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy