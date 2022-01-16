Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 06:49:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.

16 HOURS AGO