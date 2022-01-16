Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong shower will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 745 PM EST At 645 PM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong shower capable of producing a funnel cloud over Pennsuco, or near Doral, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Sunrise, Miami Gardens, Weston, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, West Park, Medley, Royal Palm Ranches, Palm Springs North, Sunshine Acres, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Country Club, Pennsuco and Miramar Parkway And University Drive. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-01-21 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem ICY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED SURFACES OVERNIGHT Icy spots are possible on untreated roads and sidewalks over night in northern Delmarva and South Jersey. Some surfaces in these areas remain wet from the rain and snow earlier Thursday and temperatures are quickly falling below freezing. Thus, patches of black ice may develop overnight continuing through Friday morning. Please exercise caution if you are driving overnight. If a surface appears wet, assume it may be icy.
Effective: 2022-01-20 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy A thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kenedy County through 1115 PM CST At 1023 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Kenedy County Sheriffs Office, or over Sarita, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sarita and Kenedy County Sheriffs Office. This includes I69E between mile markers 712 and 722. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-01-21 06:49:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.
Effective: 2022-01-20 19:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, West Park, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Chambers Estates, Nova Southeastern University and Broadview Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0