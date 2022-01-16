ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic lawyer argues anti-vax sentiments in Australia are a result of 'coercive action by the state,' like canceling the tennis star's visa

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcOiZ_0dmzrga800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWCw6_0dmzrga800
Novak Djokovic.

Luca Bruno/AP Images

  • Novak Djokovic was detained again after Australia withdrew his visa for the second time.
  • Australian officials said he posed a health risk and could embolden anti-vax groups.
  • His lawyer, Nick Wood, argued that anti-vax protests were drummed up by coercive government measures.

An attorney for Novak Djokovic argued in court that anti-vax sentiments and protests in Australia were a result of "coercive action by the state" and not a result of the tennis star's presence in the country, CNN reported.

The comments came in a federal court hearing after Djokovic was detained for the second time after Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke canceled Djokovic 's visa arguing the tennis star posed a health risk and could embolden anti-vax groups in the country, according to court documents.

In court, Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood said the athlete's presence in Australia does not add or encourage anti-vax sentiments, Reuters reported.

"If there was any foundation for thinking that Mr. Djokovic's presence and participation at a tennis tournament might somehow lead to this anti-vax sentiment, one would expect that it would be supported by some kind of evidence about anti-vax protests or rallies or the like at tennis events," Wood said.

Wood blamed anti-vax protests on "coercive" government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, referencing marches in November where thousands of Australians rallied in cities across the country against vaccine mandates, The New York Times reported.

"The anti-vax protests have been directed to action by the state, principally coercive action by the state, or action by the state perceived to have some sort of coercive effect, sometimes called mandatory vaccination, or it might be strong nudges by the state to become vaxxed if not truly mandatory in character," Wood said.

CNN reported that Wood argued that it was one-sided and "somewhat perverse to adopt such a narrow lens" to suggest that the tennis star's presence could embolden anti-vaxxers and argued that it was "irrational" not to "consider the binary alternative, which was the prospect of anti-vax sentiment being fostered consequent to or following from coercive state action, being cancellation and expulsion."

Djokovic initially had his visa canceled by border officials in Melbourne last week when he arrived ahead of the Australian Open because he "failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia."

The Australian government requires non-citizens to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before they can enter the country. His lawyers argued that he had received a vaccine exemption after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Related
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic Set To Sue Australian Government For $6 Million

Novak Djokovic still has a bitter taste in his mouth and is reportedly planning on suing the Australian government on grounds of "ill treatment" following his recent deportation. The case is said to be worth upwards of $6million. The Serbian tennis player made headlines across the world after having his...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'I’ve got to hand it to Novak Djokovic', says former No.1

Former World No. 4 Greg Rusedski has said all the Novak Djokovic drama could easily have been avoided if the Australian Open and the Victorian government had said no to medical waivers. Djokovic refused to be vaccinated before the season but flew to Australia after receiving a medical exemption for the tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Medvedev faces huge test of Open ambition in Kyrgios blockbuster

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Vax#Ap#Cnn#Reuters#Australians#The New York Times
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal eventually quells qualifier

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty took a step closer to a potential fourth-round showdown with Naomi Osaka with a second flawless display at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Rafael Nadal ramped up his march towards a men's record 21st Grand Slam crown, but needed five match points to put away a tenacious qualifier and reach the third round. The impressive Barty, chasing a first title at her home Slam, barely broke sweat as she breezed past Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. The ultra-consistent Barty, who won the singles and doubles titles at a lead-up tournament in Adelaide, hasn't dropped her serve for 48 straight games over five matches this year.
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

263K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy