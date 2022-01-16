ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM3ri_0dmzrfhP00

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without Draymond Green.

The status of Green for Sunday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Green has been out due to a calf injury, and his missed the last five games, so Sunday will be his sixth straight game out.

The Warriors are 31-11 in 42 games on the season, and are the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

They are coming off of a massive win over the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night when they won 136-98.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors have returned to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

