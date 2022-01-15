ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Bomber grapplers fifth at Quincy Invite

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
 5 days ago
QUINCY — The Macomb boys finished fifth at this weekend’s Quincy Invitational, scoring 151 points.

Quincy High won the invite, scoring 226.5.

A host of Bombers finished second, leading the way.

Cohen Green (113), Jack Mansfield (120), Carter Hoge (152), Max Ryner (182) and Ethan Ladd (195) each brought home the silver for Macomb.

Tyler Shannon (145) added a third while Jack Buchanan (145) was seventh.

Green went 3-1 on the day, scoring 26 points for Macomb before falling in the final.

Mansfield would go 2-1, losing in the final match of the day.

Shannon won his first four matches before falling in the semifinals. He was able to end his day with a victory, scoring a fall in the third-place match.

Buchanan lost his first five matches but earned a victory in his last match.

Hope scored 30 points for Macomb, going 5-1 on the day.

Ryner had 24 team points, going 4-1.

Ladd would score 26 points for the Bombers, going 3-1.

