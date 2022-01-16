ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs open playoffs against Eagles in week 6 rematch

By Karen Loftus
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions on Sunday, when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. This will be the Bucs’ first true home playoff game since January of 2008 and the fifth all-time post-season meeting between these two franchises.

The Bucs and Eagles have familiarity in their playoff history, but also from earlier this season. They played each other in week six on Thursday Night Football, where the Bucs left Philadelphia with the 28-22 win. But it’s 94 days between their first and second meeting this season and a lot has changed for both teams.

Boy who ‘beat brain cancer’ gifted Super Bowl tickets from Tom Brady

“Oh yeah, totally different,” said Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. “[The Eagles are) playing with a ton of confidence, won a bunch of ballgames since we played them. Once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen, so they’re going to be fired up. They’ve got a ton of weapons and they look pretty healthy. So, yeah, it’s a totally different football team than we played back there in October.”

“I think the first game we kind of jumped out on them early and then we kind of relaxed maybe a bit on offense, and kind of took the pedal off the floor,” said Bucs center Ryan Jensen. “Looking at them now, they’re playing a really confident style of football, really on both sides of the ball. Their defense throughout the year has been playing really hard. Their front seven is very talented and their interior (defensive)-linemen are very stout, good players. Obviously with Fletcher (Cox) – a perennial All-Pro, Pro Bowl type of player leading that defense. They’re a hard-playing team. They play physical and they play fast, so that’s obviously always a challenge for any offense.”

What Jensen stated about making sure they don’t relax down the stretch if they get ahead again, Arians echoed this week. He said “fast starts are always a luxury, but I’d much rather finish strong.”

For that to happen, the Bucs have articulated two things they need to do, which they have emphasized all season long– impose their will and don’t make mental errors.

Bucs Bonus: Buccaneers look to start Super Bowl repeat bid against Eagles

“The most physical and the smartest team wins, and it won’t change this week for sure,” Arians said.

“I personally believe we’ve got to be the most physical team,” said Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans. “If we’re the most physical team. it’s hard to beat a team that’s being more physical than you and asserting themselves. So number one, we have to be the most physical team and be the smarter team. No penalties.”

“They’re a team that has a great front four,” said Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. “They like to get to the quarterback. They play hard as a unit on the front four. I would say that they’re smart football players in the secondary, no doubt about that. They play the game smart. They know how to work together as a unit on zone defense. That’s huge. They kind of play it safe I would say– more safe out there so you’re not throwing deep balls and getting a 50-yard play. You got to go out there and you have to beat the team. You’ve got to beat the defense. You have to actually put the work in, make the little plays, make a guy miss for an extra five yards and keep the chains rolling like that. They make you earn it, no doubt about it, and you’ve got to play smart football versus them to move the ball.”

Bucs Bonus: Buccaneers look to start Super Bowl repeat bid against Eagles

