Tulsa, OK

Slick roadways cause several car crashes in Tulsa County

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The snow and freezing temperatures made Saturday a very dangerous one for Tulsa’s roads and highways.

FOX23′s Abigail Dye and photographer Andrew Palmer drove around to report on the road conditions– and saw seven crashes in just a few hours.

Back at the FOX23 station, producers listened to scanners and heard call after call come in about vehicles sliding off the road.

Omar was driving all day in Tulsa on Saturday, and said a run to the grocery store was his last stop due to the roads getting progressively worse.

“Oh, it’s terrible right now,” said Omar. “It’s starting to get more and more icy as it goes! Earlier I tried driving and I wasn’t sliding, but with these tires it’s kind of hard to stay on the road right now.”

As snow turns to ice, Leslie Gamble with AAA says it’s crucial to understand road conditions.

“Most drivers have experienced the ice in Oklahoma and know that you cannot get good traction on ice,” said Gamble.

And when ice is around, it doesn’t matter what you’re driving.

“If there is rain, ice or snow, you cannot expect your big pickup truck to have greater traction,” said Gamble. “Four wheel drive doesn’t work on ice.”

“Snow means go slow, slow down considerably and don’t expect yourself to get where you were planning to go in the same amount of time that you would if there was no snow.”

The city of Tulsa told FOX23 they have 49 crews that will be out working on the roads this weekend.

They are focused on bridges and overpasses, applying salt where needed.

Starting at midnight Saturday, four trucks will be sent out to brine the roads as they continue to refreeze overnight. The trucks will stop once temperatures warm on Sunday.

While crews are hard at work, safety starts behind the wheel.

“Get off the road, and if you have to be on the road just drive slow, stop early and think about others,” added Omar.

