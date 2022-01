SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A chase involving the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office ended with the suspects crashing into a fire hydrant Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the chase started at Elkhorn Boulevard and Madison Avenue when deputies with the gang unit walked up to a car and tried to speak with the people inside. The suspects took off leading deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into a fire hydrant at 65th and Elvas Avenue in Sacramento.

