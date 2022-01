The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was genuinely scary, genuinely funny and, most important, fun. The idea of a masked serial killer who uses the arch insights of a slasher-movie fan to torment his victims, also slasher-movie fans, before killing them was slyly, pleasurably circular. But by the time "Scream 4" rolled around - the last installment by its original collaborators before Craven's 2015 death - the filmmakers didn't seem to care if we were laughing with their wit or at their laziness, as I wrote of the 2011 sequel.

