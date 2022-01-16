ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Popular Hudson Valley Brewery Celebrates Grand Reopening

By Robyn Taylor
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a little while, but one of Ulster County's favorite brewing companies has reopened their doors this week. If you're a fan of Rough Cut Brewing Company on Route 44 55 in Kerhonkson, you've probably been counting the days until they reopen. Well, you can stop counting because Rough Cut...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Chimney Cakes Bakery Has Closed

A popular Orange County bakery has closed it's doors. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. Sadly, Gold Star Chimney Cakes will be no more and you'll have to find another way to get those tasty cakes. But the owners have opened a new business. The Diplomat Cafe opened over this past weekend in Goshen.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Going Ice Fishing? Here are the Hudson Valley Best Spots

I was unaware that ice fishing was something that many Hudson Valley anglers enjoy doing throughout the winter months. I always thought that fishing in the Hudson Valley was something that ended once it cold out but according to many, ice fishing can be just as much fun, if not more! One thing I do know is that if you plan to fish in the warmer months in the Hudson Valley you are required to have a fishing license. There are some exceptions including fishing on a licensed fishing preserve, fishing during a free fishing weekend to name a few, full license exceptions can be found here.
HOBBIES
#Hudson Valley#Brewery#Beer#Food Drink#Covid#Rough Cut#The Best Views#The Donut Shop#Italian
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thomas Rhett to Hit The Bethel Woods Stage This June

The summer of 2022 is going to be Unforgettable. Why you may be asking? Well, hold on to your T-Shirt, because It Goes Like This...one of our favorites is coming to Bethel Woods. Did you catch the hints? That's right! Thomas Rhett is heading to Bethel Woods. Mark your concert...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Lake George Ice Castles Get Opening Date

We've been patiently waiting and the time has finally arrived. Lake George Ice Castles has announced its opening date. For weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been waiting on the Ice Castles to be cold enough to visit in Lake George. Last week, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the castles were almost ready.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

