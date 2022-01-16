ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Tsunami advisory forces over 100 to evacuate in Berkeley

By Philippe Djegal
 5 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — People living in the Berkeley Marina were forced to evacuate early Saturday morning after the tsunami advisory was issued.

Tsunami advisory prompts evacuations, closures across Bay Area counties

The order was in effect for the boats, docks, and shoreline.

It was eventually lifted at around 3:30 p.m., but the tsunami advisory is still in effect.

Stephenie Hollyman woke up to the sounds of Berkeley police demanding about 115 people living in the marina to evacuate.

Three-foot waves and strong currents were expected at around 7:30 a.m following the tsunami advisory.

“I grabbed my dog. I’m in my crocs. I don’t have socks on,” Hollyman said.

Police officers cautioned people against getting too close to the water.

But visitors were still allowed to use the trails and walkways — some witnessing strong swells.

“All of a sudden, all of the water went out for just a few minutes very fast,” one resident said. “And, then within the next two or three minutes, it all came back in again. Not quite as fast, but that was, at least at this particular surge.”

The evacuation order was limited to the marina boats, docks, and shoreline.

Those working or living on higher ground were not impacted.

“History has taught us that, you know, if a tsunami comes through, it can cause a lot of damage,” said Berkeley Police Officer Byron White.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

“It’s something that we all need to be watchful and vigilant about when you live near a coastline,” White said.

“I realize now, I have to have a go-to bag, just cause earthquakes are gonna come. I don’t have a go-to bag, so I left like six hard drives on my boat,” Hollyman said.

A reminder we all need to be prepared for anything.

