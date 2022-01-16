ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds and cold temps tomorrow

By Anne Campolongo
KCCI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractive Radar | Weather Alerts | Latest condition updates here. The Iowa Department of Transportation has hundreds of...

www.kcci.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: The Bitter Blast Is Here, How Long Will It Last?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has settled in. It’s going to stick around today and into tomorrow morning. Now we do have some good news this morning as clouds coming in off of Lake Erie has helped to keep temperatures up slightly above what we were expecting. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos By 6:00 a.m., temperatures in Pittsburgh will have bottomed out around 10 degrees. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We still have nearly two hours to go before sunrise as I am writing this, so temperatures could easily...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#The Kcci Breaking News
ABC6.com

Frigid Tonight, Icy Spots & Cold Tomorrow

A few clouds and frigid overnight. Anything wet will freeze, watch out for icy spots. Around 10°. Friday, sunny and cold. Around 20°. Friday night, partly cloudy and frigid. Around 10°. Saturday, potential storm will miss South of the area, therefore partly sunny and cold. Mid to...
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Dangerous cold: Staying safe during frigid temps

High pressure as brought brutal arctic cold back to the New York area on Friday and the dangerous wind chills could last into Saturday. With temperatures this low, frostbite can set in within just 30 minutes. Find out how to keep yourself and your family safe during the winter deep freeze.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Workers Braving The Cold In Below-Freezing Temps

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The bone-chilling temperatures Friday left many people trying to find ways to warm up. But for some, being outside is unavoidable because it’s how they make a living. Trying to stay warm with feels-like temperatures in the single digits and cooler is a tall task for manual labor workers. The long hours and non-stop work can be problematic when it comes to braving the cold. A stretch of below-freezing temperatures keeps crews working in plenty of layers and finding heat wherever they can. With frostbite only taking about 30 minutes to set in, normally the trick is bundling up with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms, Keep An Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
wtae.com

Bitter cold temps, light snow later this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Bitter, cold air in place today and tomorrow. Temperatures start to rebound a little on Sunday with morning temperatures in the teens. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast. Increasing clouds on Saturday and remaining dry but a weak disturbance will bring light snow...
Mirror

Region braces for cold temps

Area residents should prepare for abnormally cold temperatures this weekend as a cold front moves into the region from northern Canada, according to Accuweather meteorologist Dave Bowers. The front will envelop most of the eastern United States with dry, frigid weather. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper teens,...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

