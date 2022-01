MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were caught on camera dumping trash across the street from businesses on Cherry Street Drive. If caught, they could face felony charges. Parents of children in a dance studio were right across the street when they saw a pair of men drive up in a U-Haul truck and dump trash along the curb. Amber Jones took out her phone and began filming.

