We all have unbelief, all to varying degrees. Unfortunately, we aren’t born believers; God must pursue our hearts until we willingly submit to Him and lay our lives at the feet of the cross. When the root of unbelief is in our hearts, we need to cry out to God in sincere desire to believe fully. In Mark 9:24, the father of a sick child cries out to Jesus that he believes and asks Jesus to help him overcome his unbelief. So, as believers, we can also call out to Jesus, and He will answer. The more challenging aspect comes when you marry someone wrapped in unbelief.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO