STREATOR – It has been 50 years since the Woodland High School Boys Basketball team had a run into the Elite Eight, and they will be honoring the team Friday with a couple of events. There will be a lunch at the Knights of Columbus in Streator and between the Fresh/Soph and Varsity Games that night at Woodland a special on court introduction. The Woodland Warriors defeated top ranked Chicago Christian in overtime at the Pontiac Supersectional to advance to Elite 8 in Champaign in 1972, the first year of Class 2 Basketball in Illinois.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO