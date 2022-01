The New York Post is reporting today that DirecTV and Dish Network are discussing a merger. But getting this deal past the regulatory agencies is going to be tough. Two years ago, the satellite-TV firms tried to combine but were shot down by the Justice Department and the FCC. The DOJ also warned executives of both companies that any merger between the pair should wait until faster 5G wireless speeds become available in rural markets.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO