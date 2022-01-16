ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Skycarp host first ‘Skycarp Fest’ at new stadium

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Skycarp are finding ways this winter to get people into its newly built ABC Supply Stadium.

The team hosted its first Skycarp Fest on Saturday.

Fans had a chance to get autographs and attend Q&A sessions with Miami Marlins prospects.

There were also chances to sample new food items coming to the ballpark in 2022.

ABC Supply Stadium is also becoming a public ice rink each weekend this winter.

Madison, WI
