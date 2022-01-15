ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘We Don’t Care About The Temperatures’: Some Pats Fans Make Trip To Buffalo For Playoff Game

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night’s bitterly cold temperatures led many Patriots fans to chance the way they watched the game. Patriots Place saw fewer fans than normal for away games. Bars and restaurants had plenty of room to hold those...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Didn’t Sugarcoat Patriots’ ‘Embarrassing’ Loss: ‘Outcoached, Outplayered, Outefforted’

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman had a tough time watching Saturday night’s Patriots playoff loss to the Bills. And only part of that had to do with his promoted dip into the gambling world going awry. The future Patriots Hall of Famer watched his former team look nothing like itself in a huge moment, as the Bills trounced the visiting Patriots 47-17. As you might expect, Edelman’s assessment of the game was not particularly rosy. “First thing, lack of urgency, lack of energy. You go on the road against a team you played a few weeks before that you lost to, and you...
NFL
WSYX ABC6

Heading South: Bengals fans prepare for road trip to playoff game in Nashville

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the city still buzzing after the Bengals first round playoff victory, fans are packing up to head south to Nashville for the next game. A large group of fans will leave Paul Brown Stadium at 1 p.m. on Friday leading a convoy of Who Dey Nation ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Titans. Seven of the fans in this group leaving have been to every single Bengals game this year.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Josh Allen on AFC playoff rematch with Chiefs: 'We got to make some plays'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There's no shortage of recent history between the Bills and Chiefs. Last year, they met in the AFC Title Game. Though that didn't go the way Buffalo envisioned, they've got a chance to do what they did back in week 5 at Arrowhead Stadium: Win.
NFL
#Temperature#Pats#Cbs#American Football#Patriots Place#Gillette
The Spun

Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round. And the weather forecast isn’t looking too hot. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams looked at tomorrow’s weather report for Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning. The temperature right now is minus-6 – not even accounting for wind chill – and dropping to minus-9 later in the day.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s 2021 campaign ended on a sour note as accumulated injuries kept him from finishing the season. But today he took a big step towards preparing for 2022. On Wednesday, Mayfield announced that he underwent surgery on his torn labrum. Taking to Twitter with a video of him wearing a sling on his left arm, Mayfield said that it was a successful operation and that he looks forward to the recovery road.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

After Antonio Browns’ controversial and sudden ending with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts from around the league have wondered if the star receiver will get another shot in the NFL. According to Brown, a few teams are already lining up for their shot to sign him this...
NFL
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters Take On Baltimore Firefighters In Charity Hockey Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause. Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22. The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio. Photo Credit: Weber Family The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets: Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075 Jason Bower: 412-969-0563 Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533 Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184 Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613 Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
NHL
The Spun

George Kittle Makes His Opinion On Green Bay Weather Very Clear

The San Francisco 49ers will trade out the pristine weather of Northern California for the freezing temperatures of Green Bay, Wisconsin this weekend as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs. With the forecast projecting a low of two...
NFL
myfox28columbus.com

Heading South: Bengals fans prepare for road trip to playoff game in Nashville

NFL
WKRC

Heading South: Bengals fans prepare for road trip to playoff game in Nashville

NFL
WLWT 5

Bengals fans plan playoff road trip to Nashville

CINCINNATI — For Cincinnati Bengals fans, Tuesday night can't become Friday fast enough. They are ready to road trip to Music City. Anthony "Tony Da Tiger" Brooks told us Tuesday this was the first season he went to every game, home and away. "There's a group of us. We've...
NFL

