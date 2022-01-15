‘We Don’t Care About The Temperatures’: Some Pats Fans Make Trip To Buffalo For Playoff Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause.
Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22.
The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio.
Photo Credit: Weber Family
The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets:
Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075
Jason Bower: 412-969-0563
Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533
Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184
Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613
Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
