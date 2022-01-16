ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Good Fortune Runs Out In Loss

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 2 days ago

Even during their four-game winning streak to end the season, the Las Vegas Raiders played with fire often.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, they finally came up on the wrong end of the stick as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception at the goal line on the final drive that ended the game.

It wasn't a game without controversy, as a touchdown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to wideout Tyler Boyd in the second quarter shouldn't have counted.

In the end, though, the Raiders made far too many mistakes for a team looking to get their first playoff win since 2002.

They had a fumble on a sack of Carr in the first quarter that led to a Bengals field goal, and racked up seven penalties for 46 yards.

That included three false start penalties in the first quarter, tied for the most of that kind called in one quarter in any game this season.

The Raiders also couldn't get Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out of a rhythm, as he completed over 70 percent of his passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

We talked earlier in the week about how turnovers and mistakes are magnified in the playoffs, and the Raiders simply couldn't get those corrected.

It's a credit to the Raiders' fight that they still had a chance to win it at the end, but they shot themselves too many times in the foot in order for it to matter, and have seen their season end as a result.

