Raiders Good Fortune Runs Out In Loss

Even during their four-game winning streak to end the season, the Las Vegas Raiders played with fire often.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, they finally came up on the wrong end of the stick as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception at the goal line on the final drive that ended the game.

It wasn't a game without controversy, as a touchdown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to wideout Tyler Boyd in the second quarter shouldn't have counted.

In the end, though, the Raiders made far too many mistakes for a team looking to get their first playoff win since 2002.

They had a fumble on a sack of Carr in the first quarter that led to a Bengals field goal, and racked up seven penalties for 46 yards.

That included three false start penalties in the first quarter, tied for the most of that kind called in one quarter in any game this season.

The Raiders also couldn't get Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out of a rhythm, as he completed over 70 percent of his passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

We talked earlier in the week about how turnovers and mistakes are magnified in the playoffs, and the Raiders simply couldn't get those corrected.

It's a credit to the Raiders' fight that they still had a chance to win it at the end, but they shot themselves too many times in the foot in order for it to matter, and have seen their season end as a result.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin