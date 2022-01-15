ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders players make their case for return of Rich Bisaccia as head coach

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCFLz_0dmzmkeJ00

No question Rich Bisaccia deserves a ton of credit for the job he’s done with the Raiders this season. He took over a team in utter turmoil and guided them to their first playoff appearance in five years.

Jon Gruden resigned after several offensive emails surfaced. The team was just five games into the season and had lost two straight games. Then Bisaccia steps in and they won two straight.

Following that second win, everything completely fell apart. The morning after the team’s win over the Eagles to bring them to 5-2 on the season, number one receiver Henry Ruggs III was allegedly driving drunk and struck a vehicle with a woman and her dog in it, killing both and landing Ruggs in jail on several serious charges.

The fallout of that contributed to the Raiders going into a tailspin, losing five of six games. But just when their playoff hopes were on the brink, they started winning. And they didn’t stop. They reeled off four straight wins to finish the season 10-7 and make the playoffs.

Though they would fall to the Bengals, it once again came down to the wire, showing this team’s resilience facing a team that had already beaten them this season and on paper looked far superior.

The whole of this has some wondering if Bisaccia deserves the chance to have the interim tag stripped off and see if he can keep it going. His players made their cases following the playoff loss in Cincinnati.

“If it was up to me, I think everyone in the world knows my decision. I love Rich,” said Maxx Crosby. “I’m biased obviously, but he’s a great coach. He came in and got us to ten wins. We came on the road, on a short week, and gave Cincinnati everything they could handle. It just shows Rich is a great leader. One of the best people I know, one of the most honest dudes I know, and I’ll go to bat for him any day of the week. I love that dude to death. He knows that. And I appreciate everything he’s brought to the table. And I hope we keep doing it.”

The leader on offense also had strong words of support for Bisaccia.

“We all think that he’s the right guy,” Derek Carr said. “Not just one player, not just one side [of the ball], but everybody. People listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much and I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decisions that I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. But I think that with everything that went on . . . the fact that that staff kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about, right?”

Carr is, of course, speaking of the Al Davis mantra “Just Win, Baby.” Which, despite it never being easy, they did four straight times to get here.

Whether the team thinks Bisaccia is the guy to lead this team after this season could depend more on who his competition is for the job.

The most prevalent rumor has been the possible interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

The former NFL coach once led the 49ers to a Super Bowl. He never had a losing season as an NFL head coach and owns an impressive .695 winning percentage over four seasons on the job. He coached his last NFL season in 2014.

There are a good many interesting head coach candidates out there and the Raiders will do their due diligence along with giving Bisaccia his shot to interview to keep the job. Although his four-game winning streak to close out the season and a playoff berth is probably the best interview he has had.

Whether Bisaccia returns as head coach, he earned serious respect from around the league. Respect the longtime Special Teams already had from his players.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Where The Raiders Stand With Rich Bisaccia

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has his “official” interview with ownership for the full-time head position today. Bisaccia did an admirable job after taking over for Jon Gruden, going 7-5 and leading the Raiders to the playoffs. However, an interim coach getting promoted to the big chair permanently isn’t something that happens very often in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Rich Bisaccia Addresses His Classy Postgame Move With Raiders

Over the weekend, a photo went viral of Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in his hotel room following Saturday’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the picture, Bisaccia can be seen writing handwritten notes to each of his players thanking them for their contributions during the season. Now, we have some more info on the letters and how the picture of Bisaccia was leaked in the first place.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
reviewjournal.com

Rich Bisaccia interviews; 2 new Raiders GM candidates emerge

The Raiders’ reconstruction is starting to pick up in earnest as two more names have been added to the mix of general manager candidates just as interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time position. Bisaccia sat down Wednesday for an interview and to make the case for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby offers strong endorsement of Rich Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders appear determined to hire a new head coach, but one of the team’s standout players is still lobbying for the interim option. In an appearance on “The Herd” Thursday, defensive lineman Maxx Crosby said Rich Bisaccia “earned the right” to remain the Raiders’ coach going forward. Crosby praised Bisaccia’s leadership skills and said that the team making the playoffs was reflective of how players felt about the interim coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Football Games#Bengals#American Football#Eagles
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy