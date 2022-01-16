ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings’ Moe Harkless Sends $50,000 Back To His Hometown

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento Kings’ Maurice “Moe” Harkless inspires many from his hometown on the basketball court, but he’s also helping many from Queens, New York who need help transitioning out of the foster care system. According to NBC News, the forward first donated $25,000 in 2020 to...

The Independent

Will New York go into lockdown?

The Omicron variant has arrived with a vengeance in New York, bringing back fears that the city and state may once again become one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.New York City, home to one fifth of the state’s reported Omicron cases, has seen its rolling weekly Covid case average rise nearly 100 per cent over the past four weeks, with Covid hospitalisations up 21 per cent in that same time. State-wide, New York has seen record single-day case numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And the proportion of Omicron circulating within the state is almost certainly under-reported, according...
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey motel owner becomes Tik Tok star because of his generosity

The co-owner of a Bergen County motel has amassed over 850,000 TikTok followers by being a nice guy. Brian Acosta-Arya, co-owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel in North Bergen garnered millions of “likes” by giving a free room for the night to those who couldn’t afford it. The program is called Free Room For U and started during the pandemic for people who had nowhere to go.
BET

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to Donate $15 Million to Philadelphia Schools

On Wednesday, it was announced that Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and Philadelphia 76’s limited partner Michael Rubin would put their money together to donate over $15 million to Philadelphia schools. According to Philadelphia Voice, the donation would affect a variety of underserved students across 110 Philadelphia-area schools, not including...
qchron.com

Queens will never forget the fallen

The latter half of 2021 was dominated by Covid-19, politics, and remembering loved ones we lost not only to the virus but natural disasters — and to 9/11 20 years earlier. Ranked-choice voting was supposed to bring clarity as to whom voters wanted in public office, but after tallying ballots, the city Board of Elections left many scratching their heads because 135,000 false “test” ballots were included in the first preliminary results.
bkreader.com

Top Brooklyn Attractions

Travelling has always been one of the most interesting ways to spend time, relax, enjoy the atmosphere and learn. No matter if you head on a quick business trip or plan a 14-day vacation, planning is the key to success. You definitely do not want to spend all your time walking around usual neighbourhoods, eating in restaurants and buying souvenirs. At this point, it is inevitable to mention that a considerable number of college students search for genuine essayhave reviews and get professional help from experienced writers to enjoy their adventures in a different area and gain outstanding memories. Therefore, most of them prefer to make maximum out of place.
blackchronicle.com

White Idaho Student Uses Racist Sign To Ask Student To School Dance

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
