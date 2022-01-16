ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

 2 days ago
Pelicans Nets Basketball Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) leaves the game after injuring his knee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision.

The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes.

Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be removed from the game. He was walking with a limp when he left the arena in the fourth quarter.

Coach Steve Nash said Durant would have an MRI exam on Sunday.

Durant was back in the lineup after sitting out a loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night to rest on the second night of a back-to-back. It was the Nets' fourth game in five nights.

With Kyrie Irving ineligible to play in home games, Durant has had to play heavy minutes in his second season in Brooklyn after sitting out a year following Achilles tendon surgery.

