Raiders now own top-24 pick after Round 1 loss to the Bengals

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Raiders went on an impressive run to end the season, winning four straight games. A Daniel Carlson field goal in Week 18 secured them the No. 5 seed in the AFC. However, they were unable to capitalize as they fell to the Bengals in Round 1 of the playoffs.

It was just a seven-point loss as the Raiders managed to battle back from a 10-point deficit late in the game. The offense just wasn’t able to convert several red-zone trips into touchdowns. They fought to the final second, but it just wasn’t enough to advance to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Now, the Raiders will turn their attention to the offseason as they search for a long-term head coach. They did secure a top-24 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, although their final draft standing is yet to be determined. The Raiders could pick as high as No. 19, but as low as No. 24 depending on the other results this weekend.

The Raiders have all of their picks (except a sixth-round pick), but it remains to be seen who will be making them. Will Mike Mayock return or will Mark Davis search for a new general manager? All that remains to be seen in a very important offseason for the Raiders.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Raiders#American Football#Afc#The Afc Divisional Round
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

