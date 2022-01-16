Black Women Aim At Making History In 2022 Midterm Elections

Stacey Abrams urged Democrats to get out to vote during the 2022 midterm elections during a heated interview on ‘The View.’. Stacey Abrams hammered home that Democrats need to get out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. The 48-year-old activist, who’s running for governor in Georgia, gave a dire reminder of the importance of voting in the midterms during a Wednesday January 5 interview on The View. Abrams raised red flags about what could happen if Democrats don’t go to the polls in the midterms, when co-host Sunny Hostin asked about the progress President Joe Biden has made for Black voters, who helped him win the 2020 election. “We also need to understand that if we don’t participate in the midterm elections, the progress we have made will be very quickly undone,” she urged viewers.

