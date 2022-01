With the 2022 NFL Draft order set for non-playoff teams, ESPN's Mel Kiper revealed his first mock projection for every first-round pick this week several pass rushers and quarterbacks taken early on Day 1. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux are the two most-talked about prospects at the top of the board, along with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal, who graded out as one of the most dominant players from this season's College Football Playoff.

