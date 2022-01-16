American Legion hosts fundraiser in support of two local teens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The American Legion Post 328 held a fundraiser to support two local teens injured in car crash on Saturday.

Corbin and Russell Butts were critically injured in crash on January 8th.

To show support, the American Legion Post 328 held a miniature horse race to raise money in support. There is also a GoFundMe page in support of the brothers.

The American Legion plans to host another fundraiser on January 22nd.

