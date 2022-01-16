ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Attorney General tells two Colorado Springs testing sites to cease and desist

By Sean Rice
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- After a week long investigation by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, two Colorado Springs testing sites, operated by Macagain Corp, are being told to close.

Weiser's office found Macagain was, "violating state public health orders that require entities performing COVID-19 testing in the state to report all test results, test result information, and cases of disease to CDPHE through the agency’s electronic laboratory reporting platform or through other CDPHE-approved methods."

In an interview with KRDO Saturday, Weiser explained that two sites at, 3629 Betty Dr. Colorado Springs 80917 and 2910 Wood Ave, Colorado Springs 80907, were not properly handing over testing results to the state or CDPHE.

“In all the cases what happened was they didn’t report the results as required by law. This is a critical part of how we monitor the public health during this pandemic," Weiser said.

Now, the AG and CDPHE have penned letters to Macagain telling them to cease and desist their operations until they can come into compliance with properly reporting testing numbers.

"We have grave concerns about them," Weiser said. "They have agreed to be shut down for a while and we told them if you don't show us that you are actually operating in a compliant away, we are going to have to go to court to make sure you can't offer services that are either not reporting according to law, not properly certified, or even potentially unsafe."

As recently as Friday, Colorado Springs residents could walk into their testing site and get tested. The closures now has some questioning their results.

"I got the seventy percent test back and it said that I was negative but now I wonder if they did it wrong and I should go get retested to find out," Gregory Hart, a Colorado Springs resident, said.

AG Weiser told KRDO, people that got tested at either site in the last week should not expect to get their results back in the coming days. Instead, he urged people to get retested at another testing site in the Springs.

Here are a list of test sites that are open in Colorado Springs:

6436 US Highway 85-87, Colorado Springs, CO 80817 (El Paso County Public Health South)

Old Meridian Road and Chicago Ave (click here for a link to the location)

The Chapel Hills Mall location is in the Southeast parking lot of Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd, south of the drive thru vaccination site.

Located at the Citadel Mall in the parking lot just south of JCPenney
750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs

3205 North Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

2125 E. La Salle Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

