At the start of this year, Washington’s state-wide minimum wage increased by 5.843%, from 13.69 per hour to 14.49 per hour. Keep in mind that this wage increase does not affect individuals who live in cities like Seattle that have established a local minimum wage. This full 80 cent increase may help combat the labor shortage within the state, and it should provide support to the employed residents of cities without a citywide national wage.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO