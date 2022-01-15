Relationship Sim RPG Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea Announced

3D Indie games are constantly pushing the needle to what’s possible in an action game. While this game genre has certainly slowed down in recent years, there are still many that attempt to bring the genre to its former heights. Yet, some indie developers choose to take inspiration from many action spaces. One such area that’s often referenced is the 80s with its explosion of pop culture and B-Movie action stunts. Movies of the time have since laid the groundwork for what audiences enjoy the most in action films today. With Bayonetta 3 still on track to release in the future, 3D action-adventure games aren’t going anywhere. Now, a Chinese developer seeks to capitalize on that appeal. Nekcom Games, known for the Dying video game franchise, have revealed their latest title. Nekcom Games’ next title is Showa American Story, an Action RPG set in a zombie-infested America.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO