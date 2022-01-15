ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Sim RPG Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea Announced

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Flyhigh Works and developer Team LLS announced relationship simulation RPG Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea. Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime in 2022, and will have Chinese language support to start – but post launch plans will add English...

