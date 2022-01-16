ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas teen hopes to make difference by creating support group

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwjb8_0dmziRyE00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 13-year-old Las Vegas teen wishes to make a difference by creating a peer support network called Brooklynn’s Therapeutic Help.

The goal is to provide an outlet for teens to talk about issues they may be facing at home, school, or in their personal lives.

“If they need support with anything or support talking to a friend or if they need help solving an argument with a friend or if they just want to tell me about their day, I’d be open to that,” said Brooklynn.

Having an online forum gives teens another option to talk if they don’t feel comfortable expressing themselves in person, the 13-year-old said.

The idea to create the website came from Brooklynn’s own experiences last year.

“I think I also use the website as a coping skill because last year, when I was struggling,” Brooklynn added. “I felt alone pretty much and that nobody understood it, but people started to reply to me and it showed me other people had similar issues to what I used to have. It helps me too, to know that I’m not alone.”

The website also has a link to other destressing methods and coping skills.

Since creating the website, the feedback from friends, family, teachers, and classmates has been positive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Group#Peer Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
8 News Now

8 News Now

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy