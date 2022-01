Submitted by Friday Harbor Atelier. If you’re looking for a fun, creative way to beat the wintertime blues, The Friday Harbor Atelier has just the thing!. Join instructor, Jan Murphy, for a fun and artistic evening in her Jan. 20 workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Atelier, “My Heart Has Wings.” The class is suitable for beginners as well as seasoned artists and will explore several mixed media art techniques and mediums. Each student will leave class with at least one finished artwork. There is a small supply list, but most of the items needed will be supplied at no additional cost. Light refreshments will be provided. Attendees are asked to have proof of vaccination.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO