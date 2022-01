British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is currently ranked as World No.18 by the Women’s Tennis Association. She has one career title to her name which is the Grand Slam title she won at the US Open last year by defeating Lelyah Fernandez. She was also awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award the same year. She was seen playing at the WTA Sydney Tennis Classic Tournament this year but was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the round of 32 with a score of 0-6, 1-6. Currently, she is competing at Australian Open 2022 where she qualified first round by defeating Sloane Stephans with a score of 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO