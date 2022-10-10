Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Road trip to New Orleans to battle Saints in Week 6

2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Week 6

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 @ Saints 1:00 PM CBS

Bengals @ Saints points spread: Bengals -1

Bengals -1 Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 17

Cincinnati Bengals roster outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to do too much to drastically alter their roster after coming close to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But Zac Taylor’s squad did manage to make some crucial improvements which should help them repeat as AFC North champions despite being in an ever-so-competitive division.

A new right side of the offensive line should help Joe Burrow stay upright, preventing more bad sacks . With all the star talent at their skill positions, the Bengals should easily return to being a top-10 offense and could even compete to be the highest-scoring offensive attack in football.

Additions in the secondary, including first-round defensive back Daxton Hill should go a long way toward shoring up the pass defense, while taking pressure off the front seven. Now that they’re better prepared to get stops and should have an even more efficient offense, the sky is truly the limit for the Bengals in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals scores

Week 1 – Bengals fall 23-20 in overtime to Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 11 Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT) 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 – Bengals can’t catch up in 20-17 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS

Week 3 – Cincinnati Bengals beat New Jets for first win of 2022

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Bengals 27, Jets 12 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Cincinnati Bengals beat Miami Dolphins, 27-15

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 29 Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 4 — Cincinnati Bengals fall to Baltimore Ravens late, 19-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 7 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 35, Falcons 14

Week 8 – @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Oct. 31 @ Browns 8:15 PM ESPN

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 30, Browns 20

Week 9 – vs Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 vs Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 24, Panthers 13

Week 10 – Bye

Week 11 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Steelers 8:20 PM NBC

Sportnaut’s prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 21

Week 12 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 17

Week 13 – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 vs Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 37, Chiefs 27

Week 14 – vs Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 vs Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 31, Bengals 24

Week 15 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 @ Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 28, Bengals 24

Week 16 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 24, Patriots 20

Week 17 – vs Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Jan. 2 vs Bills 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bills 41, Bengals 37

Week 18 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD vs Ravens TBD TBD

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

Cincinnati Bengals schedule prediction: 10-7

Just because the Bengals squeaked away as division leaders a year ago, it doesn’t mean things will be as simple to start 2022. Each of the four teams could reasonably reach the playoffs, but the Bengals’ confidence is at an all-time high. There’s no reason to believe Ja’Marr Chase can’t still run past everyone in his second season.

The toughest games on the schedule are the same as they are every year for AFC North opponents. Whoever wins the inner-division battles likely takes the crown.

