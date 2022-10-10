Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Road trip to New Orleans to battle Saints in Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to do too much to drastically alter their roster after coming close to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But Zac Taylor’s squad did manage to make some crucial improvements which should help them repeat as AFC North champions despite being in an ever-so-competitive division.
A new right side of the offensive line should help Joe Burrow stay upright, preventing more bad sacks . With all the star talent at their skill positions, the Bengals should easily return to being a top-10 offense and could even compete to be the highest-scoring offensive attack in football.
Additions in the secondary, including first-round defensive back Daxton Hill should go a long way toward shoring up the pass defense, while taking pressure off the front seven. Now that they’re better prepared to get stops and should have an even more efficient offense, the sky is truly the limit for the Bengals in 2022.
Just because the Bengals squeaked away as division leaders a year ago, it doesn’t mean things will be as simple to start 2022. Each of the four teams could reasonably reach the playoffs, but the Bengals’ confidence is at an all-time high. There’s no reason to believe Ja’Marr Chase can’t still run past everyone in his second season.
The toughest games on the schedule are the same as they are every year for AFC North opponents. Whoever wins the inner-division battles likely takes the crown.
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
