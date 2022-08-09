ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Preseason gets underway vs Arizona Cardinals

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Week 1 preseason

Week 1 – vs Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Fri, Aug. 12 vs Cardinals 7:30 PM Bengals TV

Cincinnati Bengals roster outlook

  • QB – Joe Burrow , Brandon Allen
  • RB – Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Chris Evans
  • WR – Ja’Marr Chase , Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Mike Thomas
  • TE – Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to do too much to drastically alter their roster after coming close to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But Zac Taylor’s squad did manage to make some crucial improvements which should help them repeat as AFC North champions despite being in an ever so competitive division.

A new right side of the offensive line should help Joe Burrow stay upright, preventing more bad sacks . With all the star talent at their skill positions, the Bengals should easily return to being a top-10 offense and could even compete to be the highest-scoring offensive attack in football.

Additions in the secondary, including first-round defensive back Daxton Hill should go a long way toward shoring up the pass defense, while taking pressure off the front seven. Now that they’re better prepared to get stops and should have an even more efficient offense, the sky is truly the limit for the Bengals in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Aug. 21 @ Giants 4:25 PM NFL Network

Week 3 – vs Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 27 vs Rams 4:25 PM NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022

Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 1 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sun, Sep. 11 vs Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Bengals vs Steelers point spread: Cincinnati -6.5
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 16

Week 2 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 @ Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 37, Cowboys 34

Week 3 – @ New York Jets

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Jets 21

Week 4 – vs Miami Dolphins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 29 vs Dolphins 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Bengals 24, Dolphins 20
Week 5 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 @ Ravens 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Bengals 17

Week 6 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Saints 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 17

Week 7 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 vs Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bengals 35, Falcons 14

Week 8 – @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 31 @ Browns 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Bengals 30, Browns 20

Week 9 – vs Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 vs Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bengals 24, Panthers 13
Week 10 – Bye

Week 11 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Steelers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 21

Week 12 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 17

Week 13 – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 vs Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 37, Chiefs 27
Week 14 – vs Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 31, Bengals 24

Week 15 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Bengals 24

Week 16 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 24, Patriots 20

Week 17 – vs Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Jan. 2 vs Bills 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Prediction: Bills 41, Bengals 37

Week 18 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Ravens TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 24
Cincinnati Bengals schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the AFC North

Just because the Bengals squeaked away as division leaders a year ago, it doesn’t mean things will be as simple to start 2022. Each of the four teams could reasonably reach the playoffs, but the Bengals’ confidence is at an all-time high, there’s no reason to believe Ja’Marr Chase can’t still run past everyone in his second season.

The toughest games on the schedule are the same as they are every year for AFN North opponents, whoever wins the inner-division battles likely takes the crown.

