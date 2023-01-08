ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Joe Burrow’s postseason kicks off vs Baltimore

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule

Week 18 – Cincinnati Bengals leap past Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Bengals vs Ravens TBD TBD
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 33, Ravens 26

Cincinnati Bengals roster outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to do too much to drastically alter their roster after coming close to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But Zac Taylor’s squad did manage to make some crucial improvements which should help them repeat as AFC North champions despite being in an ever-so-competitive division.

A new right side of the offensive line should help Joe Burrow stay upright, preventing more bad sacks . With all the star talent at their skill positions, the Bengals should easily return to being a top-10 offense and could even compete to be the highest-scoring offensive attack in football.

Additions in the secondary, including first-round defensive back Daxton Hill should go a long way toward shoring up the pass defense, while taking pressure off the front seven. Now that they’re better prepared to get stops and should have an even more efficient offense, the sky is truly the limit for the Bengals in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals scores

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Bengals fall 23-20 in overtime to Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sun, Sep. 11 Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT) 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 – Bengals can’t catch up in 20-17 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS

Week 3 – Cincinnati Bengals beat New Jets for first win of 2022

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Bengals 27, Jets 12 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Cincinnati Bengals beat Miami Dolphins, 27-15

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 29 Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals fall to Baltimore Ravens late, 19-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 6 — Cincinnati Bengals escape with win against New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Bengals 30, Saints 26 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals run up score against Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 8 – CIncinnati Bengals get crushed by Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 31 Browns 32, Bengals 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 9 – Cincinnati Bengals pounce Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Bengals 42, Panthers 21 1:00 PM FOX

Week 10 – Bye

Week 11 – Bengals take bite out of Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 Bengals 37, Steelers 30 4:25 PM CBS

Week 12 – Bengals leap over Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 Bengals 20, Titans 16 1:00 PM CBS

Week 13 – Bengals take bite out of Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 4:25 PM CBS

Week 14 – Bengals leap over Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 Bengals 23, Browns 10 1:00 PM CBS

Week 15 – Bengals maul Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23 4:25 PM CBS

Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals beat New England Patriots, 22-18

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 Bengals 22, Patriots 18 1:00 PM CBS

Week 17 – vs Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
CANCELED vs Bills 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bills 41, Bengals 37

Week 18 – Cincinnati Bengals leap past Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun. Jan. 8 Bengals 27, Ravens 16 1 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022-23

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule prediction: 10-7

Just because the Bengals squeaked away as division leaders a year ago, it doesn’t mean things will be as simple to start 2022. Each of the four teams could reasonably reach the playoffs, but the Bengals’ confidence is at an all-time high. There’s no reason to believe Ja’Marr Chase can’t still run past everyone in his second season.

The toughest games on the schedule are the same as they are every year for AFC North opponents. Whoever wins the inner-division battles likely takes the crown.

