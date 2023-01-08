Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Joe Burrow’s postseason kicks off vs Baltimore

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to do too much to drastically alter their roster after coming close to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But Zac Taylor’s squad did manage to make some crucial improvements which should help them repeat as AFC North champions despite being in an ever-so-competitive division.
A new right side of the offensive line should help Joe Burrow stay upright, preventing more bad sacks . With all the star talent at their skill positions, the Bengals should easily return to being a top-10 offense and could even compete to be the highest-scoring offensive attack in football.
Additions in the secondary, including first-round defensive back Daxton Hill should go a long way toward shoring up the pass defense, while taking pressure off the front seven. Now that they’re better prepared to get stops and should have an even more efficient offense, the sky is truly the limit for the Bengals in 2022.
Just because the Bengals squeaked away as division leaders a year ago, it doesn’t mean things will be as simple to start 2022. Each of the four teams could reasonably reach the playoffs, but the Bengals’ confidence is at an all-time high. There’s no reason to believe Ja’Marr Chase can’t still run past everyone in his second season.
The toughest games on the schedule are the same as they are every year for AFC North opponents. Whoever wins the inner-division battles likely takes the crown.
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more...
The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more...
The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said...
The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 11